Coronation flypast: All the places outside London you can see the aircraft overhead

Millions of people living in large areas of eastern and southern England will have the chance to see the planes involved in King Charles III's coronation flypast.

The flypast over Buckingham Palace, which will take place about 2.15pm on Saturday, will involve more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force, including the Red Arrows.

The exact routes are not being published for security reasons, but air space restrictions related to the flypast have been announced.

The restrictions have been split into eight zones, each with a specific timeslot to prevent the aircraft from encountering others.

Where can you see the flypast?

These are the areas and times where people may be able to see some of the flypast:

– Area A between 1.15pm and 3pm: The Lincolnshire coast including Skegness, and the Norfolk coast including Cromer and Great Yarmouth.

– Area B between 1.45pm and 3pm: Thetford, Norfolk and Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

– Area C between 2pm and 3pm: Ipswich, Suffolk.

– Area D between 2pm and 2.45pm: Colchester and Chelmsford, Essex.

– Area E between 2.10pm and 2.45pm: London

– Area F between 2.20pm and 3pm: Croydon, south London, and Epsom, Surrey.

– Area G between 2.20pm and 3pm: Farnborough, Hampshire; Reading, Berkshire; Swindon, Wiltshire; and Oxford, Oxfordshire.

– Area H between 2.20pm and 3pm: East Gloucestershire and west Oxfordshire.

– Area I between 2.20pm and 3pm: Marlborough and Tidworth, Wiltshire.

What is the weather forecast?

However, the flypast is at risk of being cancelled due to poor weather.

RAF Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston has said “it’s 50/50” as to whether the event will go ahead, and the decision will be made one or two hours before it is due to start.

Forecasters expect conditions in London to be cloudy and wet on Saturday, which could hamper the ability of pilots to fly safely.

The king and queen consort are due to appear on the palace balcony with other members of the royal family to watch the six-minute flypast.

“The weather isn’t looking brilliant, but there’s nothing we can do about it," Sir Michael said.

“We have to be safe, we have to make sure that we aren’t taking any unnecessary risks.

“We’ll make a weather call one or two hours before the actual moment, but if there’s rain and low cloud then it will be almost impossible to get it through.

“It’s 50/50 at the moment, but we have lots of options. The decision will be made, at this stage we’re hoping for the best.”

A Ministry of Defence representative said: “The latest weather information will be obtained from both the Met Office and from our helicopters performing weather checks in advance of the main flypast on Saturday.

“If suitable, the flypast will continue as planned. If not, then there are options available to reduce the numbers of aircraft, with cancellation being the last resort.”

The decision on whether to go ahead with the flypast can be made by the RAF’s Air Vice-Marshal Mark Flewin, Air Officer Commanding No 1 Group or the aircraft pilots.

The Met Office has forecast rain across large parts of the UK, with precipitation falling on London “by around lunchtime”.

There were fears the flypast for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in June 1953 would be called off due to bad weather, but once conditions improved it went ahead at 5.15pm after a delay.