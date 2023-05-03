‘I could end Ukraine war in 24 hours’, Donald Trump tells UK TV

Donald Trump told the UK’s GB News that he could end the war in Ukraine in a day because of his relationships with Ukrainian and Russian presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

"I know Zelenskyy well. I know Putin well. I will get that ended in a period of …100 per cent,” the former president said.

“That deal would be easy."

Later in the interview, Mr Trump said he told Mr Putin: “You're not going in.”

“President Xi of China would never even be talking about Taiwan. We had that conversation strongly,” he said.

"I stopped North Korea from doing really bad things. And my relationship with Kim Jong-un is very good. Who knows what's going to happen there?

“Iran was going to make a great deal. They were going to be happy. I was going to be happy. We're going to have a great relationship.

"Now they're out of control. They're totally out of control. This world is blowing up around us."

Moving to the current conflict in Ukraine caused by the Russian invasion, Mr Trump said: "That war has to be stopped. That was a disaster.

"And I'm talking more than money. I'm talking about human life, it's far greater than anyone thinks.

“You don't knock down a whole city and say two people got hurt. Thousands of people are being killed in the cities that are being knocked down.

"They're in those big apartment houses and they are big buildings."

He spoke warmly about King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, adding he had a "little disagreement" with the monarch, who he said was an "environmentalist to the nth degree", over wind power.

When asked about the coming coronation, Mr Trump said he was "surprised" Prince Harry had been invited.

"I think it's going to be a great day and I think that they will do a great job and he loves the country," he said.

"And really, I get to know him quite well, and he loves the country, really loves the country, and he loves his mother.

"And that's why I thought she was treated so disrespectfully by Meghan — and just no reason to do that. I was actually surprised that Harry was invited, to be honest."

Mr Trump called Prince Harry's book Spare, which included personal revelations about members of the royal family, "horrible".

He accused his successor as US President, Joe Biden, of disrespecting the king by opting not to attend the coronation.

Mr Trump speculated that the 80-year-old White House incumbent would be “sleeping” at his American home instead of taking up the invitation to be at the Westminster Abbey ceremony on Saturday.

The billionaire businessman, who was defeated at the 2020 US presidential election by Mr Biden, said his Democrat rival was not physically up to being the country’s leader.

“I was surprised when I heard that he wasn’t coming,” Mr Trump said. “I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be [at the coronation].”

Mr Trump predicted that he had a “very good chance” of winning the next election if he secures the Republican nomination to take on Mr Biden.

Bemoaning the performance of Mr Biden’s administration, he said: “When you have somebody that’s going to be sleeping instead of coming to the coronation as President of the United States, I think it’s a bad thing.”

Speaking directly to US voters, he promised he would get rid of "crime-infested rat holes" and promised to make the US "the greatest economy in the history of the world" once more.