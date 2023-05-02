NHS workers on verge of accepting pay deal to end strikes

The government appears poised to impose a pay increase on workers in the National Health Service, effectively ending a long-running dispute, despite the threat of further strikes.

A crucial meeting will be held on Tuesday, when NHS employers will hear from unions that have balloted hundreds of thousands of health workers in recent weeks.

Members of two unions — the Royal College of Nursing and Unite — voted to reject the government’s offer of a 5 per cent pay rise plus a cash bonus for last year, prompting another walkout by some nurses which ended on Monday night.

But other unions — including Unison, the GMB and those representing midwives and physiotherapists — voted in favour of the deal.

The unions will report the ballot results at Tuesday’s meeting with employers, and the Health Department and will then vote on whether the offer should be accepted.

A majority is expected to vote in favour, paving the way for the government to implement the pay rise to all health workers covered by the agreement, including members of the RCN and Unite.

However, the RCN is pressing ahead with a new ballot to see if its members want to continue with the protest action irrespective of what happens at Tuesday's meeting.

The union's leader previously warned that strikes could last until the end of the year.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay told journalists on Monday: “I'm cautiously optimistic that the Staff Council will agree to vote in favour of the deal.”

RCN members will return to work on Tuesday after their latest strike in England in protest against the pay offer.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen joined a picket line in London on Monday and said: “What our members are saying to the Secretary of State and government is we are not going to go away.

“We will remain on our picket lines to have a voice heard for our patients.

“We will continue to lose a day's pay standing on picket lines for our patients, so that's how important it is to them and they want to have their voice heard.

“How are they going to have their voice heard and have this brought to a conclusion without the Secretary of State getting into a room and starting to negotiate again with me.

“Pay those people a decent wage. The offer that was put on the table didn't address the issues with nursing and it didn't address the issues within the health service, and that's fundamentally what needs to happen right away.”

She claimed Health Secretary Steve Barclay had “lost the public and certainly lost any respect that our nursing staff had for him and this government”.

Unite members at the South Central, South-East Coast and West Midlands ambulance trusts, alongside workers at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust, the Christie Pathology Partnership, the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust will all take part in the strike on Tuesday.

Unite national officer Onay Kasab said: “We had been clear with ministers from the outset that the offer of a real-terms pay cut sweetened with a one-off cash payment was very likely to be rejected by our members and it has.

“It does not go far enough to address the massive problems facing the NHS due to overworked and underpaid workers leaving in droves. Our members will be on the picket lines with Unite's total support until ministers come back with an acceptable offer.”

Meanwhile, members of the National Education Union in England will stage a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in their bitter pay dispute.

School and classroom closures will force parents to keep their children at home again.

The union is urging the government to hold new talks in a bid to break the deadlock.

Four unions representing teachers and head teachers have warned they will co-ordinate future protest action if the row is not resolved.