Landmarks across UK to light up to celebrate king’s coronation

Landmarks across the UK will be lit up with colourful light displays to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation this weekend.

Choreographed lasers, projections and drone displays will illuminate historic bridges and buildings on Sunday as part of the Coronation Concert.

Seven of the 10 locations involved in the Lighting up the Nation event have been disclosed so far, including Blackpool seafront in Lancashire, where people can join a viewing party from Blackpool Tower.

READ MORE Meet the royal super fans camping out for 10 days to see coronation procession

Sheffield Town Hall will showcase a display in the Peace Gardens, while Newcastle’s Tyne Bridge and Gateshead’s Millennium Bridge lights will project a riverside display between the quays.

A drone show will light up the sky above the Eden Project in Cornwall, its biomes becoming multicoloured for spectators invited from the local volunteer community.

Light shows will also take place in Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff at various locations.

Armed forces rehearse for king's coronation — in pictures

Expand Autoplay The Life Guards, part of the Household Cavalry, join the rehearsal on the runway at RAF Odiham. Getty

The remaining three locations will be revealed during the concert.

Lighting up the Nation will be broadcast live on the BBC, accompanied by a poetry reading by James Nesbitt.

The Bloodlands actor will read a piece written for the occasion by Daljit Nagra, chairman of the Royal Society of Literature.

Meanwhile, British pop star Paloma Faith will perform one of her hits as a soundtrack to the illumination sequence.

Five things to expect during the coronation of King Charles III — video

Five things to expect during the coronation of King Charles III

“The Lighting up the Nation sequence promises to be a truly spectacular part of the Coronation Concert,” said Catherine Catton, head of commissioning and events at the BBC.

“With stunning light shows illuminating some of our most iconic locations, alongside performances from James Nesbitt and Paloma Faith, this is going to be a very special moment for people all across the country to come together in celebration.”

The Coronation Concert will be broadcast to 20,000 guests in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, and live on the BBC One from 8pm.