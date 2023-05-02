Israel bombs Gaza after day of rocket attacks

Israel bombed unspecified locations in the Gaza strip late Tuesday evening, after a tense day in which rockets were fired into Israeli territory following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker.

Warning sirens sounded in Israeli territory close to Gaza as the late-night operation took place, after militants in Gaza launched retaliatory rockets in response.

Sirens sounded in the Israeli cities of Sderot, Talmei Bilu and areas surrounding the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas military wing said it was firing missiles at Israeli aircraft operating over Gaza.

Prominent Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan died in Israeli custody on Tuesday after an 87-day hunger strike.

Adnan was awaiting trial and was found unconscious in his cell and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead after attempts to revive him, Israel's Prisons Service said.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in blockaded Gaza and the occupied West Bank to rally in support of Adnan and mourn his death, which Palestinian leaders described as an assassination.

In Gaza, an umbrella group of armed Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, claimed responsibility for rocket barrages towards Israel.

The Israeli military said at least 26 rockets were fired from Gaza. Two landed in the southern city of Sderot, wounding three people, including a 25-year-old foreign national who sustained serious shrapnel wounds, Israel's ambulance service said.

Israeli outlet Ynet reported earlier on Tuesday that the country’s military is investigating an unusually low rocket interception rate by its Iron Dome system.

In the West Bank city of Hebron, shops observed a general strike. Some protesters burnt tyres and hurled stones at Israeli soldiers, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets at them. There were no reports of injuries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met security officials to assess the situation. An Israeli Defence Force official said Israel would respond at a time and a place of its choosing.

Since 2011, Adnan had conducted at least three hunger strikes in protest against detentions without charges by Israel.

The tactic has been used by other Palestinian prisoners, sometimes en masse, but none had died since 1992.

Adnan's lawyer Jamil Al Khatib and a doctor with a human rights group who recently met the prisoner accused Israeli authorities of withholding medical care.

"We demanded he be moved into a civilian hospital where he could be properly monitored. Unfortunately, such a demand was met by intransigence and rejection," Mr Al Khatib told Reuters.

Adnan, 45, was a baker and a father of nine from Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Islamic Jihad sources said he was one of its political leaders.

The faction has a limited West Bank presence but is the second most powerful armed group in Hamas-ruled Gaza, where Israeli forces fought a brief war against it last August.

Lina Qasem-Hassan, of Physicians for Human Rights in Israel, said she saw Adnan on April 23, at which point he had lost 40kg and was having trouble moving and breathing, but was conscious.

"His death could have been avoided," Qasem Hassan told Reuters, saying several Israeli hospitals had refused to admit Adnan after he made brief visits to their emergency rooms.

The Prisons Service said admitting Adnan to hospital had not been an option because he declined "even a preliminary inspection".