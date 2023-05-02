Rockets fired after death of Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan in Israeli custody

Militants fired rockets from Gaza on Tuesday following the death of a Palestinian detainee in Israeli custody.

Khader Adnan, a leading figure in the militant Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, died after a food strike that lasted close to three months.

His death prompted the rocket attack, which was witnessed by an AFP journalist.

Sirens sounded in the Saad community, close to the Gaza border, as they warned of incoming fire, the Israeli military said.

Adnan, 45, began his hunger strike shortly after he was arrested on February 5. Israel said he refused to undergo medical tests and receive medical treatment, and was found unconscious in his cell.

However, the WAED Prisoners Association in Gaza told Reuters that he “had been executed in cold blood”.

Originally from the occupied city of Jenin, Adnan had been in and out of custody and had embarked on hunger strikes five times since 2004 to protest against Israel's administrative detentions.

The controversial practice allows Israel to hold detainees for up to six months without charge, with the option to renew every six months.

Last week, Adnan's wife Randa Mousa told AFP that he was being held in the clinic at Ramla prison in central Israel.

“[He is] refusing any support, refusing medical examinations. He is in a cell with very difficult detention conditions,” she said.

“They [Israel] have refused to transfer him to a civilian hospital; they refused to allow his lawyer a visit.”

Palestinian organisations and rights groups say the system is widely abused and denies due process.

Despite Adnan’s condition deteriorating, Israeli authorities refused to end his detention, allow his family to visit or transfer him permanently to a civil hospital.

The court had recently rejected his lawyer’s request that he be released on bail.

Israel’s prison service said Adnan had been charged this time with “involvement in terrorist activities”.

Israel is currently holding more than 1,000 Palestinian detainees without charge or trial, the highest number since 2003, according to Israeli human rights group HaMoked.