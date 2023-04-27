Sunak set for U-turn on ‘bonfire’ of 4,000 EU-era laws

A promised “bonfire” of 4,000 EU-era laws promised by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks set to fail after Tory Brexiteers were told only one in five is likely to be taken off the statute book this year.

The government will only be able to remove 800 of the retained laws before the end of 2023, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch told a meeting of the European Research Group on Thursday.

Following reports on the issue in The Daily Telegraph and The Financial Times, sources close to Ms Badenoch declined to deny the remarks.

In January, the Prime Minister backed the Retained EU Law Bill, which would put a “sunset” clause on the remaining legislation as a means to boost growth.

But Brexiteers have been concerned that the proposed law, which has worried businesses and trade unions, was being delayed during its passage through the parliament.

A government spokesman said ministers continue to support to the bill and removing “unnecessary” EU laws but would not recommit to completing the cull by the end of the year.

“We remain committed to ensuring the Retained EU Law (Reul) Bill receives royal assent and that the supremacy of EU law ends with unnecessary and burdensome EU laws removed by the end of this year,” he said in a statement.

“Once passed, the bill will enable the country to further seize the opportunities of Brexit by ensuring regulations fit the needs of the UK, helping to grow our economy and drive innovation.”