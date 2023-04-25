Hosepipe bans in force before summer has started

A hosepipe ban has been extended for parts of traditionally rainy England in spite of a spring of seemingly unending clouds and grey skies.

A ban already in force for Cornwall and north Devon now also covers large parts of the rest of Devon, South West Water said.

Despite April showers that have rarely seemed to stop, the water supply is suffering the effects of last year’s drought and an unusually dry February.

The 2022 heatwave led to drought for most of England. Devon, neighbouring Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly — all in the South West region — and East Anglia, have not yet recovered.

The Devon hosepipe ban, announced on Tuesday, comes after the National Drought Group warned in February that England is “one dry spell” away from drought.

February was also the driest on record, with only 6 per cent of the 30-year normal amount of rain, experts said.

South West Water said it made the decision to replenish depleted water supplies.

It said that, while water levels were recovering from last summer, they were under “immense and increasing pressure”.

“Our region remains officially in drought and a temporary use ban (known as a hosepipe ban) has been in place for Cornwall and a small part of North Devon since August 2022,” South West Water said.

“Reservoir levels are recovering across Cornwall and Devon, but remain lower than this time last year. As a result of the low reservoir levels, the hosepipe ban is necessary.

“We recognise and appreciate our customers' efforts to reduce their daily water usage throughout this drought period.

“We ask that you continue saving water where you can, so that our water resources can recover sufficiently for the spring and summer ahead.”

The new ban, introduced on Tuesday, applies to the Roadford reservoir supply area, including Plymouth and Torquay.

It prevents customers from using hosepipes and sprinklers to water grass, clean their cars or fill pools.

South West Water's drought and resilience director David Harris said: “Despite our interventions and investments, and the fantastic efforts of our customers, the region's water resources are under immense and increasing pressure.

“Extending the hosepipe ban to parts of Devon is the responsible thing for us to do and going into the summer period is the right time to do it.”