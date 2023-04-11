UK names Anne Keast-Butler as first female head of GCHQ

Britain has named a woman to lead the GCHQ intelligence communications agency charged with protecting the country from terrorists, cybercriminals and malign foreign powers.

Anne Keast-Butler, who will be its first female director, is the current deputy director general at the UK’s MI5 domestic intelligence agency.

GCHQ is Britain's main eavesdropping agency and has a close relationship with the US National Security Agency and spy services in Canada, Australia and New Zealand in a consortium called Five Eyes.

Ms Keast-Butler, a Cambridge University maths graduate with 30 years of experience in national security, said she was “delighted” at her appointment. She called GCHQ's work “as inspiring today as it was when it was founded”.

She takes over the role in May from Sir Jeremy Fleming who has been there for six years.

“I was privileged to work in GCHQ a few years ago, so I know I am again joining a world-class team of people from diverse backgrounds with a broad range of skills, who share a singular focus on making our country safer, more secure, and more prosperous,” she said.

“I am passionate about continuing to ensure that GCHQ is an organisation where everyone can perform to their very best.

“I am so grateful for the vision and dedication Sir Jeremy Fleming has shown during his tenure, and the ways in which GCHQ has transformed under his leadership.

GCHQ is primarily based in the town of Cheltenham. Photo: Ministry of Defence

“I look forward to building on this in the months and years to come. I can't wait to get started.”

GCHQ, or Government Communications Headquarters, is primarily based in the town of Cheltenham. During the Second World War, it was based at Bletchley Park where it was responsible for breaking Nazi Germany's Enigma codes.

It is now chiefly responsible for information gathering, analysis and increasingly cybersecurity.

Sir Jeremy said: “Anne's appointment is fantastic news for the organisation. I have worked with Anne for decades and think she is a brilliant choice with deep experience of intelligence and security in today's technology-driven world.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who made the appointment, highlighted her “her vast experience” in keeping the British public safe.

“Anne Keast-Butler has an impressive track record at the heart of the UK's national security network, helping to counter threats posed by terrorists, cybercriminals and malign foreign powers,” he said.

“She is the ideal candidate to lead GCHQ, and will use her vast experience to help keep the British public safe.”

GCHQ, which traces its roots back to the early 20th century after the outbreak of the First World War, follows MI5 in appointing a female head.

Stella Rimington became the first woman to lead MI5 in 1992 and her appointment was said to have inspired the casting of Judi Dench in the role of “M”, head of Britain's foreign intelligence service known as MI6, in the James Bond movies.

GCHQ provided a rare statement earlier this month on its offensive cyber work, revealing that its hackers had launched operations against militants, state-backed disinformation campaigns and attempts to interfere in elections.

The group also works with MI6, MI5, police, the government's defence department and overseas partners, and in the private sector and academia.