Former head of UK’s black police group invited to King’s coronation for diversity work

Franstine Jones, the former president of the UK's National Black Police Association, has described being invited to the coronation of King Charles III as the “biggest recognition” of her work to ensure diversity in policing.

Ms Jones, who was the first woman to be elected NBPA president in 2013, was awarded a British Empire Medal last year for services to equality and diversity.

She currently heads BInspyred, which provides equality training, coaching, and mentoring for people from black, Asian, and other ethnic minority backgrounds.

READ MORE More than 850 local heroes invited to coronation of King Charles

Ms Jones expressed her pride at being invited to the coronation.

“I feel so honoured to get an invitation, it came right out of the blue and I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.

The grandmother added that the recognition allowed her to fulfil her purpose of trying to tackle racism.

“So to be recognised for that work, and also the work I do with supporting my community, advocating for them with regards to policing and with regards to employment law, those are really important,” she said.

Ms Jones noted the importance of the work she does with young people, saying her project is focused on having face-to-face contact and giving them coping skills and strategies to realise their potential.

She said the work she had done for the police as NBPA president was “the biggest recognition anyone could possibly get” and expressed her gratitude that she's valued for what she brings to the table.

Expand Autoplay King Charles III's coronation will be held on Saturday, May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace has announced, eight months after the monarch’s accession and the death of Queen Elizabeth. Getty Images

Ms Jones is among over 450 BEM recipients who will be at Westminster Abbey on May 6 for the coronation of King Charles III. She has been asked to wear her medal to the service.

She said it was important to change people's mindsets and eliminate discrimination and racism.

“The training, the workshops, the work I do around equality and diversity is about me trying to change one person at a time because why I do what I do is to eliminate discrimination and racism,” she said.