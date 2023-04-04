Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Virgin Orbit has filed for bankruptcy after the satellite launch company founded by the British billionaire Richard Branson failed to secure the funding it needed to keep operating.

The company listed $243 million in assets and $153.5 million in total debt in a Chapter 11 petition filed in the US state of Delaware. It announced last week it is set to cut 675 jobs, or close to 85 per cent of the workforce.

Following a failed launch in Cornwall in England back in January, Virgin Orbit temporarily halted operations last month while it sought additional capital, and later laid off 675 employees.

The firm, which is part of Branson’s empire that includes airline Virgin Atlantic and space flight company Virgin Galactic, has never made a profit.