UK charity watchdog issues Ramadan fraud warning after earthquake scam reports

The UK's charity watchdog has issued a warning for people to be alert to fake appeals during Ramadan.

This comes amid reports on social media of bogus fundraisers seeking donations to help those affected by last month's earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Helen Stephenson, chief executive of the Charity Commission, said people should make a number of checks to ensure charities are legitimate before making donations.

“British Muslims are immensely generous in their support for good causes, especially during Ramadan,” she said.

“It’s vital that generosity reaches those in desperate need — whether here at home, in Turkey and Syria, or around the world. By following a few simple checks, donors can continue giving to registered charities with confidence.”

The commission has received reports of fake appeal websites and email appeals that falsely used the name of genuine charities, plus appeals from fake charities.

It advises anyone seeking to make a donation to check the charity’s name and registration number on the UK's Charity Register before giving any financial information.

They should be careful when responding to emails or clicking on links to find out more about the charity, said Ms Stephenson.

“Giving to others holds spiritual significance in Islamic teachings, however, this goodwill can sometimes be taken advantage of,” said Fadi Itani, chief executive of the Muslim Charities Forum.

“It’s vitally important for donors to give smart and give safe in order to have the most benefit to those in need.

“Donors must check carefully and give to only registered charities that specialise in the cause, are present in afflicted areas, and who offer regulated and secure donation methods.

“This will ensure that funds can have the most impact in changing and saving the lives of others.”

Gerald Oppenheim, chief executive of the Fundraising Regulator, said it is vital people carry out checks to ensure their donations are going to their intended beneficiaries.

“The British Muslim community are incredibly generous,” he said.

“This generosity enables charities both at home and abroad to undertake crucial work impacting those that need it most.

“By carrying out a few simple checks you can make sure that you are giving to a genuine cause and that your generously donated money reaches its intended destination.”