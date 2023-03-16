Fire engulfs 400-year-old hotel ‘housing Ukrainian refugees’

A 400-year-old hotel that was said to be housing Ukrainian refugees was among buildings engulfed by a fire in the south of England.

Angel Inn in Midhurst, West Sussex, had 15 rooms and about 30 occupants, including some children when the fire broke out. All were safely evacuated, according to initial reports.

The fire is thought to have broken out shortly after 1am on Thursday at a property on North Street before spreading to the roof of the Angel Inn next door.

READ MORE UK charities urge Rishi Sunak to act on 'missing' child refugees

A resident Hilton Holloway, who witnessed the fire said that he spoke with one young woman who seemed "relatively calm".

Photos and video taken by Mr Holloway, who lives opposite the hotel on the town’s main street, showed the fire spread from an adjoining building to the roof of the Angel Inn.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services called the fire “significant”. Ten fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, water carrier and off-road vehicle responded to the incident.

Expand Autoplay Firefighters tackle a fire in Midhurst, West Sussex, which engulfed buildings, including a 400-year-old hotel that was said to be housing Ukrainian refugees. PA

Shortly after 6am the fire service said the incident had “escalated” and 14 fire engines were on the scene tackling the blaze.

“Over 30 people have been evacuated from the building and firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control,” West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services said.

Speaking from the scene, area manager Richard Abbot said the North Street would remain closed and advised commuters to avoid the area.

“It is too early in the incident to know the cause of the fire, however, we will be investigating as soon as it is safe to do so,” Mr Abbot said.

Sussex Police, which sent officers to the scene, warned road closures would be in place in the local area.