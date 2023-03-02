Manchester Bombing inquiry: MI5 missed 'significant' opportunity to prevent attack

The third and final report from a public inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing has found that Britain's MI5 security service missed “significant” opportunities to prevent the attack.

That included a “failure” by an officer of the domestic counter-intelligence and security agency to act fast enough to stop bomber Salman Abedi.

Police photo of Salman Abedi on the night he carried out the attack. PA

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds were injured in a suicide bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.

Chairman Sir John Saunders, who led the inquiry, also found that Abedi probably received help to plot the attack from someone in Libya.

Speaking on Thursday summarising his findings before bereaved families gathered at Manchester Hall, Sir John said: “I have concluded that there were a number of contributory factors to Salman Abedi's radicalisation.

“His family background and his parents' extremist views, along with their participation in the struggle in Libya, played a significant part.

“That struggle involved people who were radical violent extremists. During the time Salman Abedi and [his brother] Hashem Abedi spent in Libya, during which they were probably involved in fighting, they are likely to have come into contact with a number of violent extremists.

A wall of screens displaying surveillance camera footage at the Counter Terrorism Operations Centre in London. PA

“It is likely that those extremists included members of the Islamic State who would be in a position to provide the brothers with expertise in the making of bombs and in carrying out counter surveillance measures.”

Sir John Saunders said he was not able to obtain a complete picture of the part Abedi and his brother Hashem's family played in their radicalisation nor of what happened while they were in Libya.

“That is because other members of the family, namely their parents and brother, were not willing to give evidence to the inquiry,” he said.

“Salman and Hashem's parents were invited to provide statements but declined to do so. As they are currently out of the jurisdiction, there were no further steps that I could take.

“Ismail Abedi [the elder brother], who was in the country at the time I requested a statement, managed to leave the UK so that he didn't have to provide information which he was in a position to give.

“Whether [or not], if I had succeeded in getting Ismail Abedi into the witness box, he would have assisted the inquiry is very doubtful.”

Sir John also said it was “risky” for the security services to focus on the terrorism threat from ISIS in Syria at the time and ignoring the danger posed by groups in Libya in 2017.

Photos of the 22 victims of the terror attack during the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017. PA

He said Didsbury Mosque, which Abedi attended on occasion, was not at fault, although it has not been completely open.

Sir John said: “I consider it unlikely … that Salman Abedi was radicalised at the Didsbury Mosque but some of the evidence given on behalf of the mosque about the association of the Abedi family with the mosque was unsatisfactory.

“It looked as if the Didsbury Mosque was trying to distance itself from the Abedi in a way which I did not accept was accurate.”

Richard Scorer, principal lawyer at Slater and Gordon, who represented 11 of the families at the inquiry, said: “Today's report has been deeply painful to read, but also eye opening.

“On the issue of the preventability of this attack, inevitably the report provides less information than we would have wanted.

“But it is now very clear that there was a failure to properly assess key intelligence about Salman Abedi — a failure to put it into proper context, and, most catastrophic of all, a delay in acting on it.

“As a result of these failures, at the very least, a real possibility of preventing this attack was lost. This is a devastating conclusion for us.

“The failures exposed in this report are unacceptable.

“The public are entitled to expect that information of national security importance will be acted on speedily and, crucially, that the system will ensure that this happens. It must do so in the future.”

Sir John said he had looked in detail at the “various occasions” when Abedi could have been referred to Prevent, the UK counter-terror programme.

“I have concluded that he should have been,” he said.

“I heard evidence that his referral was considered at one stage but he was not considered suitable.

“There can be no guarantee that Salman Abedi or Hashem Abedi would have agreed to participate in the Prevent programme.

“I have concluded that there was at least a period during Salman Abedi's journey to violent extremism when he should have been referred.

“It is very hard to say what might then have happened.”

Mr Scorer said it is “clear that Salman Abedi should have been referred to Prevent”.

“It is clear that the education system needs to be more vigilant in picking up signs of radicalisation. It is clear that Didsbury Mosque turned a blind eye to extremism in its midst.

“Sir John's report today contains many lessons; we must heed every one of them and make the necessary changes urgently.”

Speaking outside, Caroline Curry, mother of victim Liam Curry, said the families had not previously received any acknowledgement of failures.

“All we, as families, have asked for from day one is the truth, acknowledgement of failures and a determination to make sure that those failures are fixed,” she said.

“So that next time, because there will be a next time, but hopefully next time there won’t be as many families going through the utter heartbreak we have had to endure for the last five years, nine months, one week and one day.

“We didn’t get that acknowledgement from anyone other than GMFRS [Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service], until the chairman’s reports were published.

“Shame on you all.”

Manchester bombing — in pictures