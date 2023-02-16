Heathrow passenger charged with terrorism offences

A man accused of posting a link to a video of suicide bombings on Instagram has been remanded into custody.

Shafi Saleem, of East London, allegedly shared terrorist material last July via Instagram's stories feature, where content automatically disappears after 24 hours.

The 32-year-old was charged on Wednesday with dissemination of terrorist material and breaking antiterror notification rules. He has also been charged with a public order offence.

He was arrested on Tuesday at Heathrow Airport after arriving on a flight from Pakistan.

Mr Saleem was taken to a south London police station, where he was later charged.

He sat in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday wearing a grey tracksuit and indicated “not guilty” pleas to both counts.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded him into custody ahead of a further hearing at the Old Bailey on March 3.

