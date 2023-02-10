King Charles' coronation emblem created by iPhone design guru Jony Ive

A coronation emblem inspired by the King Charles III's “love of the planet” has been dreamt up by iPhone design guru Sir Jony Ive.

Ive and his creative collective LoveFrom produced the newly-unveiled insignia to celebrate King Charles's new reign.

It features a stylised image of St Edward's Crown, which will be used to crown the monarch on May 6, and is created from the rose of England, thistle of Scotland, daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland.

It also includes red, white and blue of the Union flag.

Ive, who was chief design officer at Apple from 1997 to 2019, is credited with designing Apple's iPhone.

“It is such an honour to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work,” he said.

“The design was inspired by King Charles's love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world.

“The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom.

“The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion.”

The emblem will also be seen at other national events, street parties and community gatherings marking the historic event and be used on all official merchandise commemorating the coronation.

Many of the plans for the coronation service, code named Operation Golden Orb, have been kept under wraps.

What has been released publicly indicates a “solemn religious service” mixed with “celebration and pageantry”.

The coronation emblem will feature throughout the bank holiday weekend, with King Charles being crowned at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday.

The following day, thousands of spectators — awarded tickets in a national ballot — will watch a star-studded Windsor Castle concert as the celebrations continue.

The guest list is expected to include royals from around the world and the entire British royal family except perhaps Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

An official UK government playlist has been compiled to celebrate the coronation.

Hits on the playlist, which runs for one hour and 56 minutes, include The Beatles' Come Together, Boney M's Daddy Cool, Harry Styles' Treat People With Kindness, Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, the Spice Girls' Say You'll Be There and the appropriately titled King by Years And Years.

A track by grime artist Dizzee Rascal was removed because his domestic violence conviction.

Queen Consort Camilla has been a campaigner against domestic violence for years.