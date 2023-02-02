Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood told attempted rape charge is dropped

Attempted rape and assault charges against Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service said the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light were factors in its decision to stop the case against the 21-year-old.

Greater Manchester Police said it was “only fair” that they announce that Greenwood would no longer face criminal proceedings.

The Manchester United striker originally faced one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all against the same complainant.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s Head of Public Protection, said the decision had “not been taken lightly”.

She said: “I would, however, like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP’s commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them.”

The decision has been made to discontinue prosecution in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

A spokesperson said: “We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review.

Greenwood, who has been capped once for England, was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman, after images and videos were posted online.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing, Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.