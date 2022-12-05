Jury in Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy case retires

The jury in the UK trial of Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy retired on Monday to consider its verdicts.

Mendy, 28, and co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 41, are on trial at Chester Crown Court, accused of committing several sex offences against young women. Both men deny all charges.

Judge Steven Everett told the jury of eight men and four women that if verdicts could not be reached this week, they would return to court on December 19 to continue deliberations.

“There is no pressure of time,” Mr Everett said. “Don't feel under any pressure.”

Prosecutors called one-time French international Mendy, who has been suspended by his club, a “predatory serial rapist” who lured young women into “toxic and dangerous” situations at parties.

Mendy is charged with seven counts of rape, one of attempted rape and another of sexual assault against six young women.

Louis Saha Matturie is said to have been Mendy's 'fixer'. AFP

Mr Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, faces six counts of rape and three of sexual assault against seven young women.

The trial, which began in August, heard the alleged assaults took place at a flat Mendy rented in Manchester city centre and at “after parties” at his home in Cheshire.

Mr Matturie is said to have been the “fixer” who identified and invited women to the parties from VIP lounges of nightclubs in the city.

In evidence, Mendy has denied lying to “save his own skin”. He acknowledged that he had sex with many women but insisted he always stopped if they said “no”.

Character witnesses for Mendy at the trial have included his boss, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Mendy told the jury he now regretted his partying lifestyle, but denied ever forcing any woman into sex. Mr Matturie did not go into the witness box.