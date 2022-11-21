UK weather: Country braced for strong winds, heavy rain and ice as weather warning issued

The country will be battered by gusty winds, heavy rain, and freezing cold temperatures on Monday, forecasters say.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning covers areas of south-west England and south Wales between 6am and 6pm on Monday, with gusts of 88kph to 105kph on land, and 110kph to 130kph in coastal areas.

A yellow rain warning is also in place for much of Northern Ireland between 6am and midnight on Monday.

READ MORE Met Office reveals storm names for 2022/2023: prepare to be battered by Khalid and Priya

A third weather warning is for Scotland, with a yellow ice warning covering the north-east of the country until 9.30am on Monday.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said that two areas of low pressure were set to bring “very wet and windy weather” to parts of the UK.

“We’ve got two areas of low pressure that are coming towards the UK tonight and into tomorrow," Mr Burkill said.

“First one’s towards the north-west of Northern Ireland and the second one’s coming up in Ireland and south-west England.

“They’re going to bring some very wet and windy weather.”

Dismal weather in Bolton, England, last week. Getty

He said that while there was uncertainty around the weather on Monday, there was a risk of strong wind in coastal parts of Cornwall, Devon and south Wales.

“Tomorrow, it’s worth bearing in mind there’s a bit of uncertainty around this, so different models are doing slightly different things with the track of that low pressure," Mr Burkill said.

“Particularly on your coastal parts of Cornwall, Devon and south Wales, there is the risk of some significantly strong winds.”

He said that the winds could affect travel from airports in the region, such as Cardiff Airport and Exeter Airport.

Waves crash on the promenade during strong winds in Folkestone, England. PA

Mr Burkill said while no warning was in place yet, there could also be a fair bit of rain in western areas of Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday.

“There could be some significant rain,” he said. “We don’t have a warning as of yet. But, you know, it’s not out of the question.”

Temperatures are also expected to drop to as low as minus 4ºC in parts of the country on Monday morning.

“It’s going to be quite cold towards particularly north-eastern UK,” Mr Burkill said.

“So temperatures around minus four perhaps. And so that that brings the risk of ice and fog, so it’s difficult driving conditions there.”