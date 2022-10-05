Liz Truss vows to get Britain 'through the tempest' in maiden Tory conference speech as PM

Liz Truss said she would “get us through the tempest” and “get Britain moving” as she delivered her first Tory conference speech as party leader.

The prime minister set out to reassure the party she had an aspirational plan to grow the economy, breaking the country out of a high tax, low growth cycle. She said her three priorities were "Growth, growth, growth" and despite the turbulent weeks since taking control, pledged to keep an "iron grip" on the economy.

Ms Truss, who was flanked by her husband Hugh O’Leary as she arrived at the hall in Birmingham, faces a tough task restoring Tory morale after a conference which has seen a U-turn over a totemic tax policy, Cabinet dissent and the threat of another major split over the level of benefits.

She told the packed hall in Birmingham: “We gather at a vital time for the United Kingdom.

“These are stormy days.

“Together, we have mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the rock on which modern Britain was built.

“We’re now in a new era under King Charles III.

“We’re dealing with the global economic crisis caused by Covid and by Putin’s appalling war in Ukraine.

“In these tough times, we need to step up.

“I’m determined to get Britain moving, to get us through the tempest and put us on a stronger footing as a nation.”

The speech was interrupted just a few minutes in with activists waving a banner reading "Who voted for this." Ms Truss responded: "Can we get them removed." Greenpeace tweeted that its activists denounced the prime minister "shredding" her party’s 2019 manifesto promises on fracking and climate action.

Greenpeace activists hold up a sign in protest during British Prime Minister Liz Truss's speech. Reuters

The prime minister, who was only elected as Tory leader on September 5, acknowledged not everyone will be in favour of her methods.

She repeated her message "I get it and I have listened" to explain why she and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng U-turned on abolishing the 45p tax rate on top earners because it “became a distraction”.

She said slashing taxes is “the right thing to do morally and economically”.

Ms Truss said: “Over the summer, we had a robust debate and the Conservative Party will always be the party of low taxes.

“Cutting taxes is the right thing to do morally and economically.

“Morally, because the state doesn’t spend its own money: it spends the people’s money.

“Economically, because if people keep more of their own money, they’re inspired to do more of what they do best – that’s what grows the economy."

She claimed to know what the public wants, pointing out to applause that she is the UK's first prime minister to have gone to a comprehensive school, which "taught me two things: one is that we have huge talent across our country and two that we’re not making enough of it".

She cited her experience of witnessing low growth during her upbringing in Leeds and Paisley, and also recalled a story of being given an air hostess badge during a flight as a child while her brothers were given "future pilot" badges to stress her determination to change things.

She said: “I’m not going to tell you what to do, or what to think or how to live your life. What I’m interested in is the hopes and fears that you feel every day. Can you get a good job locally? Is it safe to walk down the high street late at night? Can you get a doctor’s appointment?

“I know how you feel because I have the same hopes and fears. I want what you want.”

Prime minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference. PA

Former Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has warned she has little more than a week to save her leadership, while another member of Boris Johnson’s top team, Nadine Dorries, said she is not calling for an immediate election because “we’d absolutely lose it”.

Ms Dorries had previously suggested Ms Truss should go to the country if she wants a mandate for her tax-cutting, high-borrowing agenda.

Ms Truss is already more unpopular than Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn ever was, according to a YouGov poll.

Just 14 per cent of the public now say they have a favourable impression of the prime minister compared with 26 per cent who said so between 21-22 September.

Nearly three-quarters – 73 per cent – now see the prime minister in an unfavourable light, including more than half – 55 per cent – who see her very unfavourably.

That gives her a net favourability rating of minus 59, depths not plumbed by Mr Johnson, who hit minus 53 in July, or Mr Corbyn who fell to minus 55 in June 2019.

YouGov surveyed 1,751 British adults on October 1-2.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Ms Truss made her pro-growth agenda clear during her leadership campaign. He insisted Ms Truss will lead the Tory party into the next election and said Mr Shapps’s comment that she has 10 days to turn things around is “ridiculous”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The prime minister made it really clear what her philosophy was when she was running for the leadership. If people weren’t listening properly, I mean that’s more their problem than hers.

“She said that she was going to go for growth. She said she wanted to increase investment.”