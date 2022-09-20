Queen's name added to stone ledger at Windsor Castle chapel

The queen’s name has been inscribed on the ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she is buried, alongside those of her mother, father and husband.

After a private service attended by King Charles and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor, the late monarch was laid to rest with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening.

The inscription on the ledger stone in the George VI Memorial Chapel now has the names of the queen, her parents and Prince Philip, along with their years of birth and death, Buckingham Palace said.

READ MORE Queen's coffin seen for final time as it is lowered into royal vault at Windsor Castle

The stone, which is new, has replaced the black stone slab set into the floor which featured the names George VI and Elizabeth in gold lettering.

It now contains, in list form, “George VI 1895-1952” and “Elizabeth 1900-2002”, followed by a metal garter star, then “Elizabeth II 1926-2022” and “Philip 1921-2021”.

All four royals were members of the Order of the Garter, which has St George’s Chapel as its spiritual home.

When Prince Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s, ready to be moved to the memorial chapel — a pale stone annexe added on to the north side of the building behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969 — when the queen died.

UK public watches Queen Elizabeth's funeral - in pictures

Expand Autoplay People stand as 'God Save the King' plays during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Manchester. EPA

The queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, was cremated and her ashes were initially placed in the Royal Vault, before being moved to the George VI Memorial Chapel with her parents’ coffins when the Queen Mother died weeks later.

Windsor Castle is closed to the public but will reopen on September 29.

King Charles is believed to have flown to Scotland on Tuesday with Queen Consort Camilla to grieve privately, as the royal family continues its period of mourning for the queen.

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II – in pictures

Expand Autoplay King Charles III in Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. PA

He and Camilla were pictured in a vehicle that arrived at RAF Northolt, reportedly bound for Balmoral – the estate on which the king’s Scottish home of Birkhall is located.

King Charles decreed on September 9, the day after the queen died following her 70-year reign, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.

Members of the royal family are not expected to carry out official engagements, and flags at royal residences will remain at half-staff until 8am after the final day of royal mourning.

Key moments of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral - video

They have been left bereft by the death of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and at times their grief was palpable, with King Charles looking emotional and close to tears at the funeral.

He had travelled extensively in the days after his mother’s death, as he toured the UK in his role as the nation’s new monarch.

No date has been fixed for his coronation, but it is expected that, in line with royal precedent and due to the large amount of planning involved, there will be at least several months until King Charles’s crowning.

In a reflection of the outpouring of love and grief since the queen’s death, it is estimated that about 250,000 people paid their respects in person by viewing her coffin as she lay in state in London.

Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest at Windsor Castle - video

UK Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said on Tuesday that her department was still “crunching the numbers” as to how many people had queued for hours to file past the coffin at Westminster Hall, but that she believed it was about a quarter of a million.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said it would provide the final number “in due course”.

St John Ambulance said that, together with London Ambulance Service – both of which helped during the national period of mourning, including caring for those in long queues to see the coffin – it had treated more than 2,000 people and taken about 200 to hospital, mainly due to existing health conditions, trips and falls.