Queen Elizabeth's funeral - the coming week

The coming week will test the organisational skills of Britain’s institutions to the limit.

Civil servants will form the backbone of implementing the long-planned sovereign’s funeral service, overcoming inevitable mishaps.

The military and emergency services will rehearse and rehearse again, ensuring every step of the mourning period appears effortless.

With heads of states arriving from every corner of the globe, including the entourage surrounding the US president, the security services will be under pressure, partly relieved by close protection and other police coming to London from across Britain.

Following government briefings, The National can outline the main events.

Monday

Accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla, King Charles III will hear motions of condolence from both the Commons and Lords, and will reply to the address at 10am.

They will then fly to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, before a ceremony where he will be given the keys of Edinburgh, followed by a service at St Giles’ Cathedral attended by other royals.

The crown of Scotland will rest on the queen’s coffin with her subjects able to pay their respects. The king and other royals will mount a vigil at 7.20pm, accompanied by the Royal Company of Archers.

Tuesday

Northern Ireland will be the next nation the king and queen visit on their UK tour, holding audiences with the first minister of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Following a service at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast, they will return to London.

At 6pm, the queen’s coffin will be placed on the royal flight arriving at RAF Northolt in London an hour later, with Princess Anne accompanying her late mother.

The state hearse will bring the coffin to Buckingham Palace, witnessed by the king and queen.

Throughout the night, a rota of chaplains, who were appointed by the Queen, will keep vigil.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is driven over the Queensferry Crossing, on its way to Edinburgh.Thousands of mourners lined the route to pay their respects as the queen's coffin on Sunday headed from Balmoral on the first leg of her sombre final journey. AFP

Wednesday

A team of workers have been busily preparing Westminster Hall with scaffolding on a purple draped catafalque to enable the public to view the coffin after it is moved from Buckingham Palace.

At 2.22pm, with the king and queen following behind, the coffin will be borne on a gun carriage up The Mall to Parliament Square and into the hall, as Big Ben tolls at 3pm.

Draped with the Royal Standard, the queen will rest in the ancient hall, that was originally built in 1016, as her mother did 20 years before. Over the next five days, potentially up to half a million mourners will pay their respects.

The Imperial State Crown will be placed atop the coffin, which was worn by Queen Elizabeth at her coronation in 1953.

A constant vigil will be mounted by the the king’s bodyguards, the Gentlemen at Arms, the Yeomen of the Guard and the Royal Company of Archers.

Thursday

After a week of constant activity, the king may return to his Gloucestershire home of Highgrove to mourn in private and prepare for the coming days. He might also attend Westminster Hall.

Friday

King Charles will head to Cardiff for a service in Llandaff Cathedral. He will also host an audience with Wales’ first minister at Cardiff Castle.

On returning to Buckingham Palace, he will have a meeting with leaders of all faiths.

A picture that will inevitably be published around the world will be taken when the king and his three siblings hold a vigil at all four corners of the catafalques in the evening.

Saturday

The security operation will fully come into effect as royals from around the world and leading politicians arrive in London, with some scheduled to have audiences with the king.

He will also visit the police and military to thank them, before hosting a reception for foreign dignitaries at Buckingham Palace.

Sunday

The final state funeral rehearsals will take place.

The prime minister will have an audience with the king. Another reception will be held for heads of state. The order of service, chosen by the queen, will be published.

Monday

At 10.30am, the coffin will be moved onto the state gun carriage to Westminster Abbey. At 11am, Britain will fall silent before the funeral service begins, lasting an hour, finishing with trumpeters playing the Last Post.

The coffin will be driven to Windsor for a committal service in St George’s Chapel at 4pm.

Finally, at 7pm, the closest family will return to the chapel for a private burial service.