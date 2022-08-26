Disney+ signs Coleen Rooney for Wagatha Christie series

Footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney is working exclusively with Disney+ on a “Wagatha Christie” documentary.

Rooney, who won the case in court, will win again with the deal announced on Friday at the Edinburgh TV Festival

The case captivated the worlds of sport, entertainment and law as it moved from a social media bust up between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney to a lengthy case at London’s High Court.

Sean Doyle, Disney+ director of unscripted content, said he was “excited” about the deal.

Asked why Disney wanted to document the Rooney-Vardy courtroom battle, Mr Doyle said: “Well what a story, first and foremost. Everything we do has to be an amazing story that has amazing twists and turns in it.

The Wagatha Christie case is a story people particularly want to hear, he added.

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy at the court in central London. PA

Ms Vardy, the wife of England and Leicester City star Jamie Vardy, sued Ms Rooney over an accusation that she had disclosed personal details of her private life to the press.

It came after Ms Rooney staged an elaborate sting operation to find out who was passing stories about her to The Sun tabloid newspaper.

The legal feud was nicknamed the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case, a reference to the “wag” moniker given to the glamorous group of footballers' wives and girlfriends, and to the renowned author of detective novels, a nod to Ms Rooney's amateur sleuthing.

The series will take viewers back to the first social media post that initiated the story, all the way through to the High Court case.

It will feature interviews with family, friends and key players involved in the trial.

One of two posts from Coleen Rooney's private instagram made on the day of her viral public post accusing 'Rebekah Vardy's account'. PA

Mr Doyle admitted he can see why it might be “a bit surprising” that Disney would take on such a project, but does not think that is a “bad thing”.

It will be produced by Dorothy Street Pictures and Lorton Entertainment, which recently delivered a documentary about her husband to Amazon Prime.

It had been rumoured that many broadcasters and streaming services were bidding to secure the rights to create a project about the high-profile court case, which started with a social media post that went viral in October 2019.

Ms Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Ms Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

She publicly claimed Ms Vardy's account was the source behind three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories.

Ms Vardy denied leaking stories to the media and sued her fellow footballer's wife for libel, while Ms Rooney defended the claim on the basis that her post was “substantially true”.

In a much-anticipated ruling last month, Mrs Justice Steyn found in Rooney's favour and dismissed the claim against her.

Following the case, Rooney welcomed her victory saying she “never believed it should have gone to court” and that “it was not a case I ever sought or wanted”. Ms Vardy said she was “disappointed” with the outcome of the trial.