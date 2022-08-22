UK woman's life 'in danger' after she was hit by lightning on Croatian beach

A British mother is fighting for her life after she was struck by lightning on a beach in Croatia.

The woman, 48, was injured by a lightning strike on Kasjuni beach at 3.15pm on Saturday, said police in Split, on the Adriatic coast.

She was taken to hospital and is receiving medical treatment.

“Her life is in danger," police said. “An investigation will be conducted at the scene and all the circumstances of this accident are being determined.”

The woman, said to be a British national, had been sunbathing with her daughter when a thunderstorm moved in, MailOnline reported.

She was struck and knocked unconscious as they tried to reach a nearby hotel, before her daughter’s screams alerted a medic who was dealing with a bike accident in a nearby triathlon, it was reported.

“The woman was struck close to the beach and fortunately for her one of our on-call medics who was attending the event managed to revive her," an official from the Marjenski Dir triathlon said.

“He was close by dealing with a bike accident that had just taken place, and when he heard the screams he rushed over to help the woman and he stabilised her until the ambulance arrived.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are providing support to the family of a British national in Croatia and are in contact with the local authorities."