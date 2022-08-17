Cristiano Ronaldo given police caution for bust-up with Everton fan

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after footage surfaced of him appearing to knock a mobile phone out of an Everton fan's hand at a match last season.

The footballer was interviewed by Merseyside Police in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage following the incident at Goodison Park on April 9.

“We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage,” police said in a statement.

“The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday April 9.

“The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution. The matter has now concluded.”

Merseyside Police launched their investigation after a clip circulated online showing Ronaldo appearing to knock the person's mobile phone on to the ground as he limped towards the tunnel following United's 1-0 loss.

🚨⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo smashed a younger kid's phone after the loss to Everton today pic.twitter.com/zxn5aoFsAp — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) April 9, 2022

Taking to his Instagram account after the match, the Portuguese forward said: “It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

The news comes as Ronaldo hit out at the “lies” surrounding reports about his future at struggling United.

He missed the club's preseason tour of Thailand and Australia for personal reasons, as speculation swirled over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford.

It has been reported that Ronaldo wants to play Champions League football, but United maintain he is not for sale and remains an integral part of the plans of new boss Erik ten Hag.

The former Real Madrid star played the full 90 minutes of United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, which left them at the bottom of the Premier League.

In a reply to a fan account on Instagram that referred to a report linking the United frontman to Atletico Madrid, Ronaldo said supporters would “know the truth” in a couple of weeks and added: “The media is telling lies.”