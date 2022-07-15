UK Conservative leadership hopefuls face off in television debate

The five remaining candidates in the UK Conservative Party leadership race were grilled at length over issues of trust among the British public during the first television debate.

Facing an audience of floating voters, the candidates were told that the public’s key issue was current Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s dishonesty, which ultimately led to his downfall.

All essentially turned on the British prime minister, saying that they did not trust him.

When asked if they thought Mr Johnson was dishonest, the first applause of the night came when Tom Tugendhat, who wore a Special Boat Service Association tie, shook his head and said “no”.

Rishi Sunak, whose resignation as chancellor ultimately led to Mr Johnson quitting his post, has been criticised for remaining in government too long while aware of his boss’s issues with the truth.

“I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt for as long as possible and ultimately reached the conclusion that I couldn't and that's why I resigned,” he told the Channel 4 audience.

Penny Mordaunt, the current favourite to win the race, disclosed that she had turned down a senior post in Mr Johnson’s government because she did not trust him.

Asked whether she herself could be trusted, she said: “You can trust me because I have spoken truth to power. I had the opportunity to serve at a higher office in this government and my answer to the prime minister was longer than the traditional one.”

Liz Truss, who is still serving Mr Johnson as his foreign secretary, responded to the question over trust with a rambling answer on the international trade deals she had struck. She was pulled up by the show’s host, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, for not answering the question.

“I raised issues with him in private,” she said, then she stuck to her earlier line that “I owed him my loyalty”.

At times, Mr Sunak seemed to give the impression that he was too nice or timid to become prime minister in the ruthless world of British politics.

Conservative party leadership contender Tom Tugendhat and his wife, Anissia, arrive at Here East studios in Stratford, east London. PA

Questioned over why he had continued to serve in government despite being fined for breaking lockdown rules during Downing Street parties, Mr Sunak, who is teetotal, said it was an error.

“It was a mistake and I apologised for it at the time and I apologise for it again. I wish it had never happened,” he said, looking uncomfortable.

Kemi Badenoch made a number of cutting comments, undaunted by her senior government colleagues.

Ms Badenoch, the former equalities minister, admonished Mr Tugendhat for never serving in government and thus not having to make difficult decisions.

“There are no solutions, only trade-offs,” she said.

Ms Mordaunt has been personally attacked in the newspapers in a campaign potentially orchestrated by Ms Truss’ team.

“Have you had the dogs out attacking Penny Mordaunt in the newspapers?” Mr Guru-Murthy asked.

“I'm running an entirely positive campaign,” Ms Truss replied.

In another attack that showed Mr Sunak’s vulnerability in serving in Mr Johnson’s government, he was criticised for agreeing to the 1.5 per cent rise in National Insurance to pay for the NHS post-pandemic.

Mr Tugendhat, who served alongside British special forces in Afghanistan, revealed a private conversation he had with Mr Sunak.

“We had a long conversation about it and you set out your position and I asked why on earth this was going to be necessary. You told me [it was] because the boss wanted it.”

Mr Sunak, who looked momentarily crestfallen, said he also supported the rise.

“The PM was right to want to tackle Covid backlogs. And if we invest in public services we have to pay for it.”