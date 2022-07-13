Conservative leadership race slashed as Zahawi and Hunt knocked out

Six of the eight contenders in the Conservative party leadership race made it through the first round of voting on Wednesday as MPs look to whittle the early field in the election.

The MPs who made it through the first hurdle were Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, trade secretary Penny Mordaunt, former minister Kemi Badenoch, Solicitor General Suella Braverman, and former army officer Tom Tugendhat.

Two candidates were eliminated with fewer than 30 votes. Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who fought Boris Johnson for the top job in 2019, winning a third of the party membership vote, half that of his rival, and Nadhim Zahawi, who was made chancellor last week but also fell at the first hurdle on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak topped the poll with 88 supporters ahead of second-placed Penny Mordaunt with 67 votes. Liz Truss was third with 50.

Contenders began to drop out ahead of the nomination, including ex-chancellor Sajid Javid, transport secretary Grant Shapps, and the relatively unknown Rehman Chishti, after after they failed to reach the required number of endorsements, .

Political observers noted that Mr Javid, whose resignation last week ultimately triggered Boris Johnson’s downfall, was victim of the adage that “he who wields the knife does not get the crown”.

Mr Shapps was among a number of ministers who pledged their support to Mr Sunak, who now appears on course to be one of the last two candidates.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee that sets Conservative Party rules, announced the candidates in alphabetical order in the same committee room where, on June 6, Mr Johnson faced a vote of confidence that eventually led to his resignation last week.

After the ballot, Ms Truss put out a plea to unite the right of the party in subsequent voting from Thursday that will eliminate the least popular candidate until two are left.

"Now is the time for colleagues to unite behind the candidate who will cut taxes, deliver the real economic change we need from day one and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine," a spokeswoman for the foreign secretary said.