UK's Prince Charles accepted suitcase with €1m in cash from Qatari politician

Britain's Prince Charles personally accepted a suitcase filled with €1m in cash from a senior Qatari politician, according to reports.

The British royal received a total of €3m from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, 62, during their private meetings between 2011 and 2015.

The money was eventually deposited to the Prince of Wales' own trust which he uses to fund charitable initiatives and other personal projects.

A spokesperson for Prince Charles rejected any wrongdoing on the prince's part and says that "correct processes" were followed following the donations.

A report in the Sunday Times has revealed details of the royal's dealings with Sheikh Hamad, a former Prime Minister of Qatar who has built close links with the British royal family.

The newspaper claims that Sheikh Hamad, 62, presented presented the prince with €1m in carrier bags from the upscale Fortnum & Mason grocer during a face-to-face meeting.

In another meeting, Prince Charles is believed to have met the sheikh at Clarence House in London where he accepted a holdall containing a further €1m.

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani is the former prime minster of Qatar.

According to reports, two advisers in the royal household then hand-counted the cash which was in €500 notes, a denomination that is now discontinued.

Employees of private bank Coutts collected the money from Prince Charles' residence and deposited the money the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund.

Britain's royal family are banned from accepting gifts of money in connection with an official engagement or duties - but can accept a cheque as patron of or on behalf of a charity.

A Clarence House spokesperson said: "We are disappointed not to have been given more time to look into this matter, which dates from a decade ago.

"At a few hours’ notice from The Sunday Times, we have checked into this event in the past, and confirm that the previous trustees of PWCF discussed the governance and donor relationship, (confirming that the donor was a legitimate and verified counterparty) and our auditors signed off on the donation after a specific enquiry during the audit. There was no failure of governance”.

Coutts said: “Whilst we maintain utmost confidentiality in relation to the bank’s clients and cannot comment on specific cases, we have longstanding and robust policies and controls to assess the source, nature and purpose of large and unusual transactions.

"In particular, receipt of cash payments by the bank receive thorough review and oversight.”

