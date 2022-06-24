London Syrian Ensemble among line-up announced for Liverpool Arab Arts Festival

The London Syrian Ensemble, which comprises eight musicians and graduates from the renowned Damascus Conservatoire, is among the groups in this year's Liverpool Arabs Arts Festival line-up.

Led by composer and ney soloist Louai Alhenawi, the group will perform at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Music Room on July 15.

The event will be a showcase of their latest project, Sounds of Syria, which features new instrumental arrangements by composers from Syria and the Syrian diaspora.

It will explore how Syrian music is composed in foreign lands, touching on themes of longing and loss, hope and new beginnings.

The festival, which runs from July 7 to 17, is curated around the theme “A Point of Connection”, or “Nuqtat Wasl” in Arabic, and marks 20 years since the event was first held in the northern English city.

The festival will culminate in a “family day”, with music, traditional food and free entry for all visitors.

Other acts due to perform include TootArd, a duo of musicians who hail from the Golan Heights, and Aar Maanta, who has been described as the voice of a generation of young Somalis. The internationally renowned pop star’s latest album, Ubadkaa Mudnaanta Leh, or Children Have Priority, was recorded alongside young Somali children in the US city of Minneapolis.

Gazelleband — Palestinian oud player Reem Anbar with writer/musician Louis Brehony — will also perform, as will Yemeni band Al Awadhel Band.

The Hawiyya Dance Company and El-Funoun Palestinian Dance Troupe will also offer entertainment. Ali Al-Jamri will recite poetry during the event and Elias Matar will perform interactive storytelling sessions for younger guests.

Hip-hop group N3rdistan will make a return this year, after appearing at the digital festival in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

