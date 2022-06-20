Five British nationals released from Afghanistan

Five British nationals who were detained after travelling to Afghanistan against the UK government’s travel advice have been released, according to the UK's Foreign Office.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted that the five would “soon be reunited with their families” and said she was “grateful for the hard work of British diplomats to secure this outcome”.

The Foreign Office issued an apology on behalf of the families for “any breach of Afghan culture, customs and laws” and said it was a “mistake” for them to have gone to the country against official travel advice.

The Foreign Office would not confirm details about the British nationals.

But it is known that Peter Jouvenal, a dual British-German who was held in the country six months ago, is among those freed.

Mr Jouvenal, a Muslim who is married to an Afghan woman, has been travelling to Afghanistan for more than 40 years as a freelance cameraman, businessman and investor.

“We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of five British nationals who were detained in Afghanistan,” a Foreign Office spokesman said.

“These British nationals had no role in the UK government’s work in Afghanistan and travelled to Afghanistan against the UK government’s travel advice. This was a mistake.

“On behalf of the families of the British nationals, we express their apologies for any breach of Afghan culture, customs or laws, and offer their assurance of future good conduct.

“The UK government regrets this episode.”