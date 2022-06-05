UK gives rocket-launch systems to Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The UK is set to give Multiple-Launch Rocket Systems to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russian aggression, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced.

The M270 weapon system, which can strike targets up to 80 kilometres away with pinpoint accuracy, will offer the Ukrainian forces a significant boost.

The UK’s decision has been co-ordinated closely with the US decision to provide the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars) variant of the MLRS.

The UK will also supply large amounts of M31A1 munitions.

The decision by Mr Wallace comes in response to requests from Ukrainian forces for longer-range precision weapons to defend themselves from Russian heavy artillery, which has been used to devastating effect in the eastern Donbas region.

“The UK stands with Ukraine in this fight and is taking a leading role in supplying its heroic troops with the vital weapons they need to defend their country from unprovoked invasion," Mr Wallace said.

"If the international community continues its support, I believe Ukraine can win. As Russia's tactics change, so must our support to Ukraine.

"These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which Putin's forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities.”

Ukrainian troops will be trained on how to use the launchers in the UK, so that they can maximise the effectiveness of the systems.

Britain previously announced that Ukrainian personnel would be trained to use armoured vehicles the UK donated, including Mastiffs, Huskys and Wolfhounds.

The UK was the first European country to supply lethal aid to Ukraine, and has since provided thousands of anti-tank missiles, anti-air systems and armoured vehicles to Ukrainian forces.

Britain has also taken a leading role in co-ordinating international donations of military aid.

Mr Wallace has hosted two international donor conferences to co-ordinate support from 35 partner nations, while RAF aircraft have moved thousands of tonnes of military assistance from donors around the world to Ukraine.

The UK has said it will continue to provide aid to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression.