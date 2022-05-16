Oman's royal cavalry to the fore at Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee spectacular

Mounted troops from the Middle East were at the forefront of a star-studded equestrian show celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee.

The British monarch was honoured with a standing ovation at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Sunday.

The queen, who is marking 70 years on the British throne, applauded as The Royal Cavalry Oman performed an expert display of horsemanship.

Those at the open-air arena near Windsor Castle were treated to a traditional display, including a group of horses who laid down midway through the performance in an impressive move alongside their trainers.

The Bahrain Defence Force and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police escorted the queen from the arena back to Windsor Castle after the show.

King Hamad of Bahrain had been personally invited to the event by the queen but was unable to attend after the death of the UAE's President Sheikh Khalifa on Friday.

Tom Cruise and Dame Helen Mirren led the cast of entertainers who appeared in the first major event marking the queen’s 70-year reign.

The audience rose to their feet applauding and cheering when the monarch arrived for the musical and theatrical romp across the centuries called A Gallop Through History.

The event welcomed spectators over four days and the queen spent part Friday touring the showgrounds after earlier missing Britain's State Opening of Parliament.

The queen appeared to enjoy the show, particularly its finale when her own horses and ponies were led around the open-air arena, passing the royal box.