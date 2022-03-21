British police arrest 'disruptive' passenger at Manchester Airport after flight from Dubai

Police have arrested a man at Manchester Airport suspected of causing disruption on a flight from Dubai to the UK.

Four hours into the eight-hour flight, cabin crew isolated him from other passengers until the plane could land.

The incident happened on Thursday on Emirates Airbus A380 flight EK019 from Dubai.

Police boarded the plane at 7.07pm when it landed at Manchester Airport.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers had boarded the flight and arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault, affray, criminal damage, being drunk on board an aircraft and threatening behaviour.

“Officers were called to reports of a disruptive passenger. Following interview the 29-year-old man was released from custody under investigation”, GMP said.

The aircraft had been cruising over Europe at 38,000 feet when the man allegedly first became disruptive.

He was ordered to stay in his seat for the remainder of the eight-hour flight.

One passenger described hearing yelling and shouting and said flight crew were forced to segregate him from the other passengers.

Emirates Airline said disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated on its flights.

“Upon arrival in Manchester, the passenger was met by police. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the highest priority and will not be compromised,” it said.

“The matter is now under police investigation. Emirates cannot comment further on the incident.”