Free train journeys offered to Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Britain

Train operators have announced free onward travel for Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Britain.

Rail Delivery Group (RDG) chief executive Jac Starr said the scheme, which is aimed at helping people reach their final destinations in the UK, will begin on Sunday.

Refugees must have a Ukrainian passport and a boarding pass or ticket showing their date of arrival in the UK to travel free of charge on the national rail network.

Ukrainian nationals must have arrived in Britain within 48 hours.

All train operators in Britain are involved, the RDG said, with many bus and coach operators also offering free onward travel to final destinations.

“We have all been shocked by the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine," Ms Starr said.

“As an industry we know this is the right thing to do, making sure families affected by this tragedy can be reunited as quickly as possible, and helping others get to safety.

“Similar schemes have been launched on the continent, so I am proud that we are doing what we can to help.”

Refugees from Ukraine queue in Warsaw, Poland. EPA

The initiative will run for three months and then be reviewed, an RDG representative said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War, UN high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi has said.

Millions of people, mostly women and children, have fled their homes to try to find safety. Men of fighting age have remained in Ukraine.

“We are working tirelessly to help Ukrainians travelling to Britain fleeing conflict," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

“It is hugely welcome that the transport industry has come together to offer free rail, tram, bus and coach onward travel from any international port, airport or train station.

“The UK stands with the Ukrainian people and those fleeing Putin’s brutal invasion.”