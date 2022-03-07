French presidential election shortlist reveals field of 12 candidates

Twelve candidates have made it to the starting line of the French presidential election, including a number of far-right candidates who espouse strong immigration restrictions and have recently been criticised for pro-Putin comments.

The incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, is leading in opinion polls with Marine Le Pen, the most well-known of the far-right candidates, running second.

Ms Le Pen was criticised last week after photos of her with Russian President Vladimir Putin resurfaced.

Asked about her meeting with Mr Putin in 2017, she said: “The Vladimir Putin of five years ago is not exactly that of today,” adding that he had “crossed a red line” in attacking Ukraine.

She said the war had “partly changed” her view. “Yes, it’s an authoritarian regime, historically and in culture. Even if we are judging by our western norms, which are not Russian norms,” she said.

Far-right populist Eric Zemmour, known for his diatribes on Islam and immigration, condemned the war but said “if Putin is guilty, the West is responsible”.

The first round of the 2022 French presidential election will be held on April 10.

The President of the Constitutional Council, Laurent Fabius, announced the 12 candidates who had made it to the starting line-up on Monday.

The candidates for the 2022 French presidential election. First row, left to right: Nathalie Arthaud, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Yannick Jadot, Jean Lassalle, Marine Le Pen. Second row, left to right: French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Valerie Pecresse, Philippe Poutou, Fabien Roussel and Eric Zemmour, after the official announcement in Paris, France. Reuters

