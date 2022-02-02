Royal Navy warship monitors Russian vessels in English Channel

A Royal Navy warship has begun monitoring two Russian naval vessels as they pass through the English Channel,

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid what the pair described as “ongoing Russian aggression”.

The French military said on Monday that it had monitored two Russian ships, the Soobrazitelny and the Stoikiy, and had handed over the responsibility to HMS Argyll, a Type-23 frigate, and the US Navy’s USS Roosevelt.

The Ministry of Defence described the task as a “normal response”.

“As part of a unified response with our allies, the Royal Navy monitor the presence of Russian naval ships as they transit through the English Channel.”

Tass, Russia’s state news agency, reported on January 24 that the two Russian vessels had left Kaliningrad to conduct “combat exercises”.

Mr Johnson and Mr Zelenskiy outlined how the UK stands “shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression”.

“The Prime Minister emphasised the United Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders,” a statement from the two said.

Speaking alongside Mr Zelenskiy, Mr Johnson warned Russia that the UK would hit Moscow with sanctions the “moment the first Russian toecap crosses further into Ukrainian territory”.