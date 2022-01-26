Top architecture award celebrates hospital designed to withstand climate change impact

A remote community hospital in Bangladesh is the winner of the 2021 Royal Institute of British Architects International Prize, architecture’s highest global accolade for design excellence and social impact.

Designed by Kashef Chowdhury of URBANA architects, the sustainable and low-cost hospital is set in the water-laden landscape of the Bengal and delivers essential healthcare services to the local communities of Satkhira in the south of Bangladesh.

The coastal area was heavily affected by a major cyclone in 2007 and remains prone to environmental problems as a result of rising sea levels.

The building is named Friendship Hospital, after the NGO that commissioned the architects, and it is part of the organisation’s mission to strengthen and empower remote rural areas through social innovation.

Judges lauded the “care and humanity at the heart of its design” that will provide a medical lifeline for thousands of people in the area.

“Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA has achieved a building designed with a human touch which is deftly integrated with its surroundings and celebrates local, and traditional crafted materials,” said Odile Decq, chair of Riba International Prize Grand Jury.

Friendship Hospital in Bangladesh designed by Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA. Photo: RIBA

“The hospital is relevant to critical global challenges, such as unequal access to healthcare and the crushing impact of climate breakdown on vulnerable communities. It is a demonstration of how beautiful architecture can be achieved through good design when working with a relatively modest budget and with difficult contextual constraints. This hospital is a celebration of a building dedicated to humans.”

Once surrounded by grain fields, the rising sea water has resulted in the conversion of Satkhira’s agricultural land into shrimp fisheries. Water is therefore central to the hospital’s design scheme.

A canal cuts through the length of the site, separating the inpatient and outpatient areas. Rainwater from all parts of the complex is drained and stored in a newly built tank. This water channel also helps with microclimatic cooling during the unbearably hot summers, avoiding the need for energy-consuming air-conditioning.

Mr Chowdhury described the win as a “sublimely important moment” that brought the building to the “centre of architectural discourse.”

“I am encouraged that this may inspire more of us to commit, not in spite of, but because of limitations of resources and means, to an architecture of care both for humanity and for nature, to rise collectively to the urgencies that we face today on a planetary scale,” said Mr Chowdhury.

Founder and executive director of Friendship Runa Khan said the hospital’s design and build brought “new hope of a better tomorrow to some of the most climate impacted people on this planet.”

“Having worked with communities most impacted by climate change over the last 20 years, I have seen, time and time again, proof of my belief that ‘The poor cannot afford poor solutions’!”

The Kohan Ceram office building in Tehran, Iran by Hooba Design. Photo: RIBA

“With the interplay of light, clay, air and water, Friendship Hospital Shyamnagar comes more alive in beauty with the purpose it serves. It brings new hope of a better tomorrow to some of the most climate impacted people on this planet,” added Ms Khan.

Also celebrated at the prestigious biennial awards was Iranian Hooba Design Group, which won the Riba International Emerging Architect 2021 for The Kohan Ceram Central Office Building in Tehran.

Situated alongside the Sattari motorway in the Iranian capital, the office building was built with an internal and external structure comprising a unique perforated brick design. The architect’s “innovative approach” to the single use of brick was celebrated for “stretching the creative possibilities of the material” and creating a harmonising structure between a busy motorway and a residential neighbourhood.

The ‘spectacled brick’ is produced in three different forms, which effectively regulate the building’s temperature and light supply in the dry heat of Tehran, while creating an exterior spectacle of light at night. Vegetation planted within spaces inside the building helps to filter the polluted air from the main road.

Chair of the Riba Awards Group, Denise Bennetts, said judges were impressed by the architect’s “restraint, invention and elegance.”

“The decision to use a single material to create both the external and internal structure results in an intriguing ambiguity about what is solid and what is void; creating different perceptions during day and night. In the dry and polluted climate of Tehran, the building is minimal and cohesive, utilising the facade’s voids to provide light, ventilation and space for vegetation to grow.”