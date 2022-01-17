BBC needs Netflix-style funding, says minister in $2.7bn fee cut

The British culture secretary has announced a £2 billion cut to BBC finances and said the broadcaster had to find a new funding model similar to that of Netflix.

To strong opposition in Parliament, MP Nadine Dorries confirmed the £159 annual bill would be frozen for two years but would rise in line with inflation for the following four years.

She did not challenge fellow Conservative MPs who called for the licence fee to be phased out altogether.

A TV licence is a legal requirement in the UK for any household in which live television is watched, whether on a TV set, laptop or other device.

A leading Boris Johnson loyalist, Ms Dorries was accused of being part of the Prime Minister’s strategy to deliver “red meat” policy announcements that would shore up his position after the revelations of Downing Street lockdown parties.

She made her announcement for the next half-decade of funding, which gives the BBC an income of £23 billion ($31.39bn) from fee-payers.

Ms Dorries made a direct appeal to poorer households that face rising energy costs.

“I have to be realistic about the economic situation facing households up and down the country,” she said.

The BBC's funding will be frozen for the next two years. Unlike other subscription services, the BBC faces a number of challenges, including finding a way to charge users, while continuing to provide-free-to-air content over its multiple radio stations. Getty

The BBC’s proposed increase of an extra £21 a year would, Ms Dorries said, “expose families to the potential threat of bailiffs knocking on their door or criminal prosecution”.

Denying an increase would mean “more money in the pockets of pensioners in the pockets of families who are struggling to make ends meet”.

But she did state that the government would double the borrowing limits of the broadcaster’s commercial arm to £750 million allowing access to private finance to pursue its commercial growth strategy.

The BBC now had to be “forward looking” and an organisation that could “thrive alongside Netflix and Amazon Prime”.

Ms Dorries accused the BBC of having a left-wing bias and was condemned by Labour’s opposition culture spokeswoman for articulating the right-wing Conservative “long-standing vendetta” against the broadcaster.

“It’s part of Operation Red Meat to save the prime minister from becoming dead meat,” said MP Lucy Powell.

“The BBC is a well-trusted British treasure. It is the envy of the world, but the government is in trouble and the Prime Minister is casting around for people to blame, and the Culture Secretary has stepped up to provide some red meat.”

Ms Dorries denied Ms Powell’s accusation that the government wanted to abolish the broadcaster. “It is nobody’s intention to destroy the BBC,” she said.

But former Conservative minister Peter Bottomley argued against the government plan.

“I’m not impressed by the process or the proposal,” he said. “I don’t think it necessarily leads to progress.”

The cut was supported by former TV executive and Conservative party peer Lord Michael Grade.

“£159 a year may not be a lot of money to Gary Lineker or many of the BBC executives and the commentators, but it’s a heck of a lot of money for the majority of people in this country,” he told the BBC earlier.