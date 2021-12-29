Soldier on Tower of London patrol appears to step on child’s foot

Coldstream Guard soldier was marching before a child stepped out in front of him

Soraya Ebrahimi
Dec 29, 2021

A soldier has been filmed stepping on a child’s foot during a patrol march at the Tower of London.

The soldier, a Coldstream Guard – a division with a ceremonial role of providing protection for royal palaces – is filmed marching before a child steps out in front of him.

The child is knocked to the ground and the soldier seems to tread on his foot. The guard continues marching after the incident.

“We are aware of an incident at the Tower of London earlier today during a routine patrol,” an Army representative said.

They said the guardsmen on duty had “warned members of the public that a patrol was approaching, but the child unfortunately ran out in front of the soldier unexpectedly”.

“The soldier tried to step over the child and continued on his duty,” the representative said. “Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well.”

A Tower of London representative said: “We are aware of this incident and were sorry to see this.

“The guard at the Tower do take care to warn the public when they’re moving, and this was an unfortunate accident. Our staff and the soldier checked in on the family afterwards, and were reassured that all was well.”

Updated: December 29th 2021, 10:33 PM
