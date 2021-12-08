UK government 'preoccupied with political fall-out from Kabul airlift not solving crisis'

UK government ministers were more concerned about the “political fall-out” from its handling of the Kabul evacuation than protecting lives, a foreign office official has said.

The unidentified civil servant said “harrowing” emails were not being acted on – other than filing a report to say they had been read.

The comments echoed those of another foreign office whistleblower, Raphael Marshall, who painted a damning picture of the Kabul evacuation in the summer amid the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. He described the handling of the situation as chaotic and dysfunctional.

In damning evidence to MPs on Tuesday, it emerged that Sir Philip Barton, the foreign office's top official, had been on holiday for 17 days in August. He returned only on August 26 – 11 days after the Taliban captured the Afghan capital. Dominic Raab, who was foreign secretary at the time, was also on holiday as the Taliban advanced on Kabul

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who took on the role in September after the Kabul evacuation, told Chatham House "there clearly are lessons to be learnt".

"The permanent secretary is clear that he should have returned from holiday earlier, as was my predecessor," she said, referring to Mr Barton and Mr Raab.

Since her appointment, Ms Truss said three things had been implemented to make sure that there are processes in place at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office to address any future issues. The first is better risk monitoring.

“Secondly, that we have a good emergency response, including a COBR response, should any situation like the one we experienced, arise again. And finally, that we are better able to surge employees across the FCDO into any such crisis issue."

COBR is the committee convened to co-ordinate the government response to crisis situations.

“I'm absolutely confident that we now have those processes in place in the unfortunate event of a similar situation," she said.

The anonymous foreign office staff member, described as highly experienced, said the government's main focus was on how it can manage the political consequences.

“The entire operation was to manage the political fall-out of what was happening, rather than to actually manage the crisis and that, for me, was the most upsetting and most difficult aspect of it," the female whistleblower told the BBC.

She said it was difficult to describe how the situation was at the time “because it was too upsetting, but also because people wouldn't believe it. It's unforgivable – that's how I'd describe it".

One of Mr Marshall’s claims, which was supported by the unidentified foreign office official, had been that many emails were marked as read so government ministers could say there were no unread messages. He also alleged that on one afternoon, he was the only person monitoring the inbox.

“You had dozens of people reading harrowing, horrific bits of information in emails and knowing full well that nothing was going to be done with any of it, other than a report at the end of the day to say the email had been read,” said the anonymous whistleblower.

She said “that huge amounts of trauma and suffering were either caused directly because of the way it was handled and most probably lives also lost”.

While more than 15,000 people would be evacuated by the UK during those chaotic weeks in August, Mr Marshall said this was only a fraction of those eligible.

The latest foreign office whistleblower said the messaging around where Afghans who worked for the UK should go for evacuation in Kabul was confusing.

“There was no clarity about what advice we can or can't give,” she said.

“Not only was there certainly conflicting information many, many times, but also, I'm sure, in some cases information which people acted on was probably not in their best interest.”

This was despite serious concerns of an attack from ISIS-K. These fears came true when the terrorist group killed at least 183 people in a suicide bombing outside Kabul airport as thousands of Afghans queued in an effort to leave the country in August.