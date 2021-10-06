WHO backs using ground-breaking malaria vaccine on African children

The only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely used on African children, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

The recommendation is potentially a major advance against the disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually.

“This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control,” said WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year.”

Malaria is a primary cause of childhood illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa. More than 260,000 African children under the age of five die from malaria annually.

In recent years, WHO and its partners have been reporting a stagnation in progress against the deadly disease.