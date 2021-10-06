WHO backs using ground-breaking malaria vaccine on African children

Malaria is a primary cause of childhood illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa

Zambian healthcare worker Laite Hanzonde performs a malaria test during the Roll Back Malaria Zambezi Expedition in Matongo village, about 60 km (37 miles) from Livingstone, April 23, 2008. Zambia will host the World Malaria Day in the presence of Belgium's Princess Astrid, Goodwill Ambassador of the Roll Back Malaria Partnership on April 25. The medical teams of the expedition will travel more than 2,500 km (1,553 miles) in inflatable boats through Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe to deliver mosquito nets and medications to remote areas. REUTERS/Thierry Roge (ZAMBIA) - GM1E44N1NC001
Simon Rushton
Oct 6, 2021

The only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely used on African children, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

The recommendation is potentially a major advance against the disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually.

“This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control,” said WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year.”

Malaria is a primary cause of childhood illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa. More than 260,000 African children under the age of five die from malaria annually.

In recent years, WHO and its partners have been reporting a stagnation in progress against the deadly disease.

Updated: October 6th 2021, 4:05 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Boris Johnson opts for optimism in Britain-boosting speech
An image that illustrates this article EU states at odds over solution to record surge in energy prices
An image that illustrates this article Gothenburg explosion suspect found dead
An image that illustrates this article WHO backs using ground-breaking malaria vaccine on African children