Man charged with murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa

A man, 36, has been charged with the murder of London primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the seaside town in the early hours of Sunday, and a light-coloured Nissan Micra was seized in a residential street almost a kilometre away.

Mr Selamaj was charged on Monday, and will appear before Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Nessa, 28, was killed as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on her way to meet a friend on September 17.

Her body was found nearly 24 hours later, covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

Mr Selamaj is understood to have been a food delivery driver in Eastbourne and is thought to be originally from eastern Europe.

A worker in a newsagents near the flat where he was living said he would go to the shop to top up his phone or energy key, but would not make conversation.

“He was so quiet. He didn’t say anything, just came to top up and left,” the staff member said.

Ms Nessa taught a Year 1 class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, also south-east London.

On Friday, hundreds of people including her sister gathered for a candlelit vigil organised in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke, in her memory.

Jebina Yasmin Islam, Ms Nessa’s sister, broke down as she addressed crowds.

“Words cannot describe how we are feeling," Ms Islam said. "This feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it.

"Our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words. No family should go through what we are going through.”