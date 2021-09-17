Defunct bank of Ponzi fraudster Allen Stanford to continue legal battle in UK against HSBC

Sir Allen Stanford, who invested heavily in promoting cricket, poses with Chris Gayle of the Stanford Superstars in Antigua in 2008. Getty Images

The UK’s highest court has agreed to an attempt to revive a case against HSBC brought by a Caribbean bank brought to its knees by a $7 billion Ponzi scheme run by its charismatic former owner Allen Stanford.

Stanford International Bank (SIB) collapsed in 2009 with debts of more than $5bn after it was used for what English judges described as one of the “largest and most prolonged Ponzi schemes in history”.

The liquidators of the bank claim that HSBC should have frozen SIB accounts before more than £118 million ($162.7 million) was paid out from them in six months to February 2009. They brought a High Court claim against the bank but three Appeal Court judges tossed out the case in April.

The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed that it would consider an application by SIB to hear a final appeal. Lawyers for SIB could not be reached for comment. HSBC had denied any wrongdoing, saying the money it paid were SIB debts properly paid to its investors.

Stanford, a flamboyant Texan financier and cricket promoter in the Caribbean, is serving 110 years in a US jail after a jury convicted him of running the enormous fraud, centred on the bank in Antigua, for more than two decades. He was accused of defrauding nearly 30,000 investors in 113 countries.

He is best known in Britain for his splashy backing of a winner-takes-all cricket competition launched in 2008 by flying a helicopter into Lord’s cricket ground with treasure chests full of fake cash.

The competition included five matches between an England team and a Caribbean side of Stanford Superstars, but the series collapsed after a single game when the financier in 2009 was charged by the US authorities with fraud.

Despite throwing out most of the case in March, the three UK Appeal Court judges ruled that SIB’s liquidators still had one final claim against HSBC for about £2.4m that was paid to the English Cricket Board.

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score): Manchester City (0) v Tottenham Hotspur (1), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Neil Thomson – THE BIO Family: I am happily married to my wife Liz and we have two children together. Favourite music: Rock music. I started at a young age due to my father’s influence. He played in an Indian rock band The Flintstones who were once asked by Apple Records to fly over to England to perform there. Favourite book: I constantly find myself reading The Bible. Favourite film: The Greatest Showman. Favourite holiday destination: I love visiting Melbourne as I have family there and it’s a wonderful place. New York at Christmas is also magical. Favourite food: I went to boarding school so I like any cuisine really.

The specs Engine 60kwh FWD Battery Rimac 120kwh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power 204hp Torque 360Nm Price, base / as tested Dh174,500

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

