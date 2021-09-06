Fury over UK plan to fund social care with tax hike

The way to fund social care is under the microscope. Getty Images

Plans by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fund health and social care with a £34 billion ($47 billion) windfall have been met with a fierce backlash from Cabinet members and MPs over how the bill should be paid.

Mr Johnson was locked in talks on Monday with senior colleagues over how to fund social care, with a manifesto-breaking raid on National Insurance being his favoured option.

Senior party leaders have warned that raising National Insurance would unfairly hit young and lower income workers while the elderly are the main beneficiaries.

David Willetts, a former Conservative party minister, said finding funding for social care was a long standing problem that Mr Johnson could be rewarded for tackling, but he needed to get more taxpayers paying the bill.

“If the government goes down this route they should be able to widen the taxes on income,” he said on Monday. “What is not needed is young people paying all the taxes and older people are all the beneficiaries.”

He said raising taxes on dividends and capital gains could help the elderly beneficiaries of the plan play a part in paying for it.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, former Prime Minister John Major, the opposition Labour Party and trade unions have all criticised the plan that will be officially unveiled as early as Tuesday.

Lord Hammond warned there would be a “very significant backlash” if he goes ahead with the manifesto-breaking move this week as expected.

Mr Johnson, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have been thrashing out the details, as the Government prepares to announce its long-awaited reforms to social care.

Reports separately suggested that £5.5 billion more funding has been agreed for National Health Service shortfalls later this year, including to help clear the backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sunday Times reported that lifetime contributions on care will be capped at about £80,000 and National Insurance will be increased by 1.25 per cent to raise between £10 billion and £11 billion per year.

“I think that if the Government were to go ahead with the proposed increase in National Insurance contributions, breaking a manifesto commitment in order to underwrite the care costs of older people with homes, I think that would provoke a very significant backlash,” Lord Hammond said.

“Economically, politically, expanding the state further in order to protect private assets by asking poor people to subsidise rich people has got to be the wrong thing to do,” he added.

Lord Clarke, the Conservative chancellor between 1993 and 1997, said there are “problems with national insurance” that should be tackled while raising it.

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that Labour would also oppose an increase in National Insurance contributions.

“We do need more investment in the NHS and social care but National Insurance, this way of doing it, simply hits low earners, it hits young people and it hits businesses,” he said.

“We don’t agree that is the appropriate way to do it. Do we accept that we need more investment? Yes we do. Do we accept that NI is the right way to do it? No we don’t.”

