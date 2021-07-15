Welfare fraud and errors cost UK a record £8bn during pandemic

Law enforcement in the UK has had to deal with increased fraud and organised crime during the pandemic. Bloomberg

Britain may have overpaid more than £8 billion ($11bn) in welfare payments as fraud and error reached record levels during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the government's spending watchdog said.

The National Audit Office said the amount overpaid by the Department for Work and Pensions was up from a little over £4bn ($5.5bn) the previous year.

The audit office said nearly all the increase in fraud was linked to Universal Credit, Britain's main method of supporting those out of work or on low incomes.

The number of people on Universal Credit doubled to six million since March last year when the government announced the first national lockdown to contain the pandemic, which forced non-essential shops, bars and restaurants to close.

Fraud levels rose as normal verification checks were suspended to process the new benefit claims last spring, the spending watchdog said.

“I am concerned that the level of fraud and error in the benefits system continues to increase year-on-year, now reaching its highest level since records began,” audit office head Gareth Davies said.

“I recognise that the pandemic and the resulting surge in the number of claimants has increased [the Department for Work and Pensions'] exposure to fraud and error. It must now review all cases that could have been subject to fraud during this time.”

Universal Credit accounted for £6bn ($8.3bn) of the estimated overpaid benefits in 2020-21, the watchdog said.

The government has had to deal with an increased risk from organised crime since the start of the pandemic, the audit office said.

Fraudsters hijacked people’s identities to make fictitious claims with payments routed into bank accounts they could access, the watchdog stated.

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

11 cabbie-recommended restaurants and dishes to try in Abu Dhabi Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14) Pathemari in Navy Gate for prawn biryani (from Dh12 to Dh35) Abu Al Nasar near Abu Dhabi Mall, for biryani (from Dh12 to Dh20) Bonna Annee at Navy Gate for Ethiopian food (the Bonna Annee special costs Dh42 and comes with a mix of six house stews – key wet, minchet abesh, kekel, meser be sega, tibs fir fir and shiro). Al Habasha in Tanker Mai for Ethiopian food (tibs, a hearty stew with meat, is a popular dish; here it costs Dh36.75 for lamb and beef versions) Himalayan Restaurant in Mussaffa for Nepalese (the momos and chowmein noodles are best-selling items, and go for between Dh14 and Dh20) Makalu in Mussaffa for Nepalese (get the chicken curry or chicken fry for Dh11) Al Shaheen Cafeteria near Guardian Towers for a quick morning bite, especially the egg sandwich in paratha (Dh3.50) Pinky Food Restaurant in Tanker Mai for tilapia Tasty Zone for Nepalese-style noodles (Dh15) Ibrahimi for Pakistani food (a quarter chicken tikka with roti costs Dh16)

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

