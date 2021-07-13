Sale of high-tech companies risks 'catastrophic effect' on UK security

The sale of advanced technology companies to foreign buyers could have a “catastrophic effect” on Britain’s security, a parliamentary report has warned.

MPs are concerned that the UK’s leading firms manufacturing highly sensitive equipment such as microchips could be sold off to foreign buyers taking both the technology and jobs out of the country.

The Foreign Affairs Committee is demanding that the government take a more robust approach in allowing foreign sales, particularly following Brexit and the vulnerabilities exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

While its report welcomed the new National Security and Investment Act 2021, designed to protect businesses and critical security interests, a failure to implement it effectively “would have catastrophic effects for our global influence and security”.

Britain is seen as one of the most open countries for foreign direct investment, which helps to fuel the economy, but the report warned that acquisitions by overseas entities could move “strategically vital companies, assets and intellectual property abroad”.

This would make the country more reliant on others for critical services and undermine national security.

“Our sovereignty should not be for sale,” the report said.

It warned that foreign direct investment was increasingly being used by hostile countries to “pursue geopolitical objectives and gain strategic advantage over the UK and our allies”.

Britain had already lost some of its “most prized companies” with their sensitive intellectual property to foreign acquisition with little government intervention," it said.

“There are actors who may seek to exploit our openness, using predatory economic practices to gain leverage in critical sectors, potentially at great cost to our national security and resilience, economy and ability to innovate,” said the report titled Sovereignty for sale: the FCDO’s role in protecting strategic British assets.

Microchip technology has broad uses, including in devices such as this humanoid robot. Bloomberg

With skills also moved abroad, this would cause long-term damage to the UK economy.

The report highlighted the potential takeover of Newport Wafer Fab, a company in Wales that makes key computer components, by a Chinese firm called Nexperia.

NWF is among Britain’s largest microchip manufacturing companies. It specialises in high-end silicon semiconductor chips.

“The takeover of Newport Wafer Fab by Nexperia represents the sale of one of the UK’s prized assets to a strategic competitor, at a time when global chip shortages means that the products manufactured by NWF are of vital national importance”, the report said.

If the government failed to conduct a detailed assessment of the transaction under the new NSI Act this would demonstrate “an unrealistically optimistic understanding of the Chinese government’s intentions”.

The committee also warned against prioritising short-term commercial interests “over the long-term security of our country”.

It recommend that the government call in the acquisition for review and impose mitigating measures “as a matter of urgency”.

The report also highlighted the 2016 sale of the Cambridge-based ARM technologies, a world leader in making semiconductor chips for companies such as Apple and Huawei, to a Japanese company that last year sold it on to Nvidia, a US company, for $40 billion.

ARM employs 6,000 people in Britain and is a powerhouse for technology yet the sale was condemned by its co-founder, Hermann Hauser. “It is very much in Nvidia’s interest to kill ARM,” he said, calling the sale an “absolute disaster” which would lead to UK job losses.

“It is crucial that the government gets the new investment screening regime right from the beginning - both to ensure that UK national security is protected and that we remain firmly open to valuable foreign investment,” the MPs’ report concluded.

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

The most expensive investment mistake you will ever make When is the best time to start saving in a pension? The answer is simple – at the earliest possible moment. The first pound, euro, dollar or dirham you invest is the most valuable, as it has so much longer to grow in value. If you start in your twenties, it could be invested for 40 years or more, which means you have decades for compound interest to work its magic. “You get growth upon growth upon growth, followed by more growth. The earlier you start the process, the more it will all roll up,” says Chris Davies, chartered financial planner at The Fry Group in Dubai. This table shows how much you would have in your pension at age 65, depending on when you start and how much you pay in (it assumes your investments grow 7 per cent a year after charges and you have no other savings). Age $250 a month $500 a month $1,000 a month 25 $640,829 $1,281,657 $2,563,315 35 $303,219 $606,439 $1,212,877 45 $131,596 $263,191 $526,382 55 $44,351 $88,702 $177,403

If you go:

The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes

The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance

Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free

The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

