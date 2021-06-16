UK Parliamentary report warns autocratic states want to seize control of international organisations

Foreign Affairs Committee urges British government to 'publicly call out states abusing and undermining the system'

The United Nations headquarters in New York City. Getty Images
The United Nations headquarters in New York City. Getty Images

Autocratic states are attempting to seize control of strategically important international organisations to “weaponise them”, a hard-hitting UK Parliamentary report has stated.

There is a “very real risk” that Western states will lose influence over multilateral organisations such as the World Health Organisation and International Criminal Court to authoritarian states, the Foreign Affairs Committee said.

It is also suggested that certain countries are actively attempting to “break the organisations” and obstruct their work in order to diminish their influence.

China is named by the report as a country increasingly using forceful means, usually via its substantial loans to developing countries, to coerce them into allegedly breaking up the organisations.

“The use of aggressive diplomacy by China, or 'bullying', can be seen in operation at the United Nations Office for the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) as well as the World Health Organisation (WHO),” the MPs’ report said.

Read More

The report  urged Boris Johnson’s government to respect international rules. GettyUK foreign policy ‘lacks clarity’ as MPs distracted by Brexit

With many UN organisations facing financial difficulties it is alleged that funding is being used “as unacceptable leverage”. This is particularly evident at the OHCHR, WHO and Interpol, the international police organisation.

“As far as funding is concerned, the agendas of multilateral organisations can be significantly influenced by their donors, even those who give comparatively little support,” the report said.

It is also suggested that the influence of some countries “with alternative understandings of individual rights” had increased considerably.

“Dictatorships are taking over the institutions,” said Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the FAC.

“By stepping back from the tables where the rules are made we’ve seen fairness and freedom fade.”

The report said that threats to multilateral organisations come in subtle forms. It cited the Chinese government’s use of the tactic of “steady acquisition of key official positions” to place its own people within organisations.

The Parliamentary paper urged the British government to “publicly call out states abusing and undermining the system”. It should also use the Foreign Office to proactively identify countries that undermine organisations and mobilise its soft power “to work with like-minded states to uphold their shared values”.

Mr Tugendhat said the Covid-19 pandemic had thrown into “stark relief” the influence of other states. “The WHO, which benefits from so much UK assistance, has been dominated by China, which contributes far less,” he said. “We need to ensure transparent, effective organisations, that can have a meaningful and measurable impact on the world. Too often we have let them drift and seen those trying to undermine us set agendas that harm us."

The Parliamentary paper urged the British government to “publicly call out states abusing and undermining the system”. It should also use the Foreign Office to proactively identify countries that undermine the organisations and “mobilise its soft power to work with like-minded states to uphold their shared values”.

Former US president Donald Trump was accused of weakening the WHO by withdrawing from it at the height of the pandemic, although that decision has been reversed by President Joe Biden.

“The new Biden administration represents a positive shift towards increased engagement and the potential for joint action with the US,” stated the report, titled: In the Room: the UK's role in multilateral diplomacy.

“Whilst the decision to bypass, or even withdraw from, multilaterals may seem attractive, engagement with multilaterals is essential,” it said.

It urged the Foreign Office to take a leading role in maintaining strong engagement with the organisations otherwise “authoritarian states” would exert “greater influence and control”.

Published: June 17, 2021 03:01 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during a press conference after their meeting in Cairo on Wednesday. Photo: EPA

John Kerry pledges US funding to help Egypt switch to renewable energy

World
A woman walks in Vilamoura Marina, Portugal, on June 4, 2021. Reuters

Portugal’s surge in Covid-19 cases reach highest level since February

Europe
File photo: Face mask reminders at an Abu Dhabi exhibition. Victor Besa / The National

UAE first country in world to receive revolutionary Covid-19 medication

UAE
'What is needed is the political will of the parties,' said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. Reuters

Iran nuclear deal revival 'must wait for new government'

MENA
An Egyptian vulture flies on Yemen's Socotra island. Birdwatchers are arriving in the Scilly Isles after reports of the species being spotted. Reuters

Rare Egyptian vulture seen in UK for first time in 150 years

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez