Iranian hackers posed as British-based academic in failed espionage effort

An Iranian group masqueraded as a British-based academic during a cyber espionage campaign.
The group also compromised the website belonging to the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, to try to steal information.
The operation, which did not affected SOAS data systems, was uncovered by cyber security company Proofpoint. They called it "SpoofedScholars" and said it showed an increase in threat sophistication.
The attackers, sometimes referred to as "Charming Kitten" and believed to be linked to the Iranian state, were also willing to engage in real-time conversations with their targets, who were mainly in the US and UK.
In early 2021, emails claiming to come from a "senior teaching and research fellow" at SOAS invited people to join an online conference called The US Security Challenges in the Middle East.
The emails, sent from a Gmail address, were not from the academic but an espionage group believed to be linked to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Once a conversation was established, the target was sent a "registration link" hosted by a website that was compromised by the attackers.
It belonged to SOAS radio, an independent online radio station and production company based at SOAS.
This link then offered a means to log on using email providers Google, Yahoo, Microsoft, iCloud, Outlook, AOL, mail.ru, Email, and Facebook, which could then capture the passwords and usernames.
Stealing credentials is not new, but the use of a real website to do so is.
"It is highly unusual and more sophisticated for this group," said Sherrod DeGrippo, senior director, threat research and detection for Proofpoint.
The communications between the fake academic and the target could be lengthy to build trust before sending the registration link. In some cases, the sender asked to connect by phone with the recipients to discuss the invitation.
In one instance, the recipient asked for and received more detail by email, with the attackers then suggesting they connect by videoconference.
That cyber spies were trying to connect in real time with individuals by phones and videoconferencing to talk rather than just engaging by email was also unusual, suggesting confidence in their skills in English and in impersonation.
It was not clear if conversations took place.
The operation was highly focused, involving fewer than 10 target organisations, Proofpoint said. In some cases, there were multiple individuals inside those organisations.
They were primarily from three groups:
- Senior think tank personnel working on the Middle East
- Journalists focused on the region
- Academics, including senior professors
It is thought likely that they were selected because they might have information on foreign policy of countries towards Iran, negotiations about Iran's nuclear programme, or information about Iranian dissidents.
This fits with earlier activity by the same espionage group, which Proofpoint called TA453.
"TA453's continued interest in these targets demonstrates an Iranian commitment to user cyber operations to collect intelligence in support of intelligence priorities," Ms DeGrippo said.
A few months after the initial campaign began in January, another SOAS academic's identity was used by the group to try to recruit for a webinar.
The group also seemed interested in mobile phone numbers, possibly to use to deliver malicious software or to use to against others.
SOAS said no personal information was obtained and its data systems were not affected.
It said the compromised radio website was separate from the official SOAS website and not part of any of its academic domains.
"Once we became aware of the dummy site earlier this year, we immediately remedied and reported the breach in the normal way. We have reviewed how this took place and taken steps to further improve protection of these sort of peripheral systems," the university said.
Proofpoint said it cannot be completely sure the IRGC was behind the campaign but the tactics, techniques and the targeting give it "high confidence" that it was responsible.
The company said it has worked with the authorities on victim notification but that TA453 was likely to continue to try to pass itself off as academics.
Proofpoint recommended that academics, journalists, and think tank scholars should verify the identity of anyone offering them opportunities, especially if approached online.
Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. "As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion."
Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder
Power: 70bhp
Torque: 66Nm
Transmission: four-speed manual
Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000
On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970
American households borrowed another $601 billion (Dh2.2bn) in 2019, the largest yearly gain since 2007, just before the global financial crisis, according to February data from the New York Federal Reserve Bank.
Fuelled by rising mortgage debt as homebuyers continued to take advantage of low interest rates, the increase last year brought total household debt to a record high, surpassing the previous peak reached in 2008 just before the market crash, according to the report.
Following the 22nd straight quarter of growth, American household debt swelled to $14.15 trillion by the end of 2019, the New York Fed said in its quarterly report.
In the final three months of the year, new home loans jumped to their highest volume since the fourth quarter of 2005, while credit cards and auto loans also added to the increase.
The bad debt load is taking its toll on some households, and the New York Fed warned that more and more credit card borrowers — particularly young people — were falling behind on their payments.
"Younger borrowers, who are disproportionately likely to have credit cards and student loans as their primary form of debt, struggle more than others with on-time repayment," New York Fed researchers said.
Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid
When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)
Where: Allianz Arena, Munich
Live: BeIN Sports HD
Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Origin
Dan Brown
Doubleday
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 4
Leverkusen: Alario (9'), Wirtz (89')
Bayern: Coman (27'), Goretzka (42'), Gnabry (45'), Lewandowski (66')
Director: Asif Kapadia
4/5
4/5
Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE)
TV: Abu Dhabi Sports
TV: Abu Dhabi Sports
Friday Stuttgart v Cologne (Kick-off 10.30pm UAE)
Saturday RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin (5.30pm)
Mainz v Borussia Monchengladbach (5.30pm)
Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm)
Union Berlin v SC Freiburg (5.30pm)
Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (5.30pm)
Sunday Wolfsburg v Arminia (6.30pm)
Werder Bremen v Hoffenheim (9pm)
Bayer Leverkusen v Augsburg (11.30pm)
August 1-5: First Test, Edgbaston
August 14-18: Second Test, Lord's
August 22-26: Third Test, Headingley
September 4-8: Fourth Test, Old Trafford
September 12-16: Fifth Test, Oval
Rugby World Cup (all times UAE)
Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
The flights
Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Seoul from Dh3,775 return, including taxes
The package
Ski Safari offers a seven-night ski package to Korea, including five nights at the Dragon Valley Hotel in Yongpyong and two nights at Seoul CenterMark hotel, from £720 (Dh3,488) per person, including transfers, based on two travelling in January
The info
Visit www.gokorea.co.uk
Engine: 2-litre
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic
Power: 255hp
Torque: 273Nm
Price: Dh240,000
- Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions
- Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides
- Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade
- Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live
- 27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases
- Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women
Family: He is the youngest of five brothers, of whom two are dentists.
Celebrities he worked on: Fabio Canavaro, Lojain Omran, RedOne, Saber Al Rabai.
Where he works: Liberty Dental Clinic
Price, base / as tested Dh12 million
Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16
Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto
Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm
Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds
Top speed 420 kph (governed)
Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)
Ibrahim Al Zubi: Circular economy can shape a bright future for the Mena region
Ambika Vishwanath and Karma Ekmekji: A simple trick to save billions of litres of water
Maram Ahmed: The Middle East is thirsty for solutions to water scarcity
Price, base / as tested: Dh78,000 / Dh97,650
Engine: 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder
Power: 182hp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 244Nm @ 4,000rpm
Transmission: Continuously variable tranmission
Fuel consumption, combined: 7.6L / 100km
Name: Yousef Al Bahar
Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994
Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers
WHEN TO GO:
September to November or March to May; this is when visitors are most likely to see what they’ve come for.
WHERE TO STAY:
Meghauli Serai, A Taj Safari - Chitwan National Park resort (tajhotels.com) is a one-hour drive from Bharatpur Airport with stays costing from Dh1,396 per night, including taxes and breakfast. Return airport transfers cost from Dh661.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Etihad Airways regularly flies from Abu Dhabi to Kathmandu from around Dh1,500 per person return, including taxes. Buddha Air (buddhaair.com) and Yeti Airlines (yetiairlines.com) fly from Kathmandu to Bharatpur several times a day from about Dh660 return and the flight takes just 20 minutes. Driving is possible but the roads are hilly which means it will take you five or six hours to travel 148 kilometres.
