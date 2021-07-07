UK passes 30,000 daily coronavirus cases

The UK has recorded more than 30,000 daily coronavirus infections for the first time since January, just as the British government prepares to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England.

Government figures showed another 32,548 confirmed cases on Wednesday, the highest level since January 23.

For much of the spring, infections were below the 5,000 mark. But the arrival of the more contagious Delta variant, first identified in India, has caused cases to surge.

Read more Herd immunity looms as nine in 10 adults in England have Covid antibodies

Despite the increase, the British government says it is still aiming to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England on July 19, a move that many scientists say is dangerous.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says cases could hit a daily high of 100,000 this summer, a level of infection not reached during previous waves.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is hoping the rapid distribution of vaccines has created a wall of immunity.

The Government says that will limit the number of deaths and people requiring hospital treatment.

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Jones the Grocer will have their limited edition Australia Day menu available until the end of the month (January 31)

Australian Vet in Abu Dhabi (with locations in Khalifa City A and Reem Island) will have a 15 per cent off all store items (excluding medications)

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland