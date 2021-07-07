German police raid homes of Vienna attacker's suspected accomplices

Police stand guard in Vienna after a deadly terrorist attack in the Austrian capital last November. Getty

German police have raided the homes of two possible accomplices of the extremist who went on a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna last November.

It is alleged the two men, identified only as Kosovo citizen Blinor S and German citizen Drilon G, may have known about gunman Kujtim Fejzulai’s plans for the attack and failed to inform authorities, instead erasing material on their mobile phones and social media accounts to cover up their connections to the shooter.

Four people were killed in the attack on November 2, the night before the Austrian capital was put into a Covid lockdown. Twenty others, including a police officer, were wounded. The gunman was shot dead by police.

Fejzulai, a dual national of Austria and North Macedonia, had a previous conviction for trying to join ISIS in Syria.

Prosecutors did not say whether the pair whose homes were raided on Wednesday had been arrested.

They accused the two of being extremists who had been in close contact with Fejzulai through social media.

They visited him in Vienna for several days in July 2020, shortly after he had acquired the weapon he used in the attack, and met with other radicals from Austria and Switzerland, prosecutors said.

They said because of their “close personal relationship” with Fejzulai and their own radical views, both men knew by the time the visit was over that it was possible he would act on his intentions to carry out an attack.

They said that the pair started erasing material linking them to the assailant on the evening of November 2.

